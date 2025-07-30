K-League XI Vs Newcastle Utd Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kim Jin-gyu Lone Goal Help Korea Beat Magpies 1-0

K-League XI Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: Starting XIs
K-League XI Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: Aaron Ramsdale Joining Magpies
Newcastle are on the verge of signing Aaron Ramsdale from Southampton via loan. The former Arsenal man will provide competition to current GK Nick Pope in goal.
K-League XI Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: Streaming Details
Fans in India can live stream this match on the FanCode app and website.
K-League XI Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: Starting XI
Goalkeeper: Jo Hyeon-woo
Defenders: Thomas Oude Kotte, Byeon Jun-soo, Park Jin-seob, Eo Jeong-won
Midfielders/Wingers: Jeon Jin-woo, Lee Dong-gyeong, Kim Dong-hyun, Lee Chang-min
Forwards: Kim Jin-gyu, Bruno Mota
K-League XI Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: Time To Kick Off
As the two teams prepare to kick off in Suwon, the atmosphere receives a lively touch with a brief appearance from a popular K-pop girl group. Each member steps up to the centre circle and takes a ceremonial kick of a football, drawing polite, if somewhat muted, cheers from the crowd. It's a lighthearted moment before the action begins on the pitch.
K-League XI Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: 3' Newcastle 0-0 K-League
Early chance for Newcastle! Miley makes a sharp run down the right and delivers a low cross into the box. Gordon meets it well but sends his shot just wide of the post—a promising start from the visitors.
K-League XI Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: 12' Newcastle 0-0 K-League
A clever break from Gordon, who latched onto a lofted pass from Pope after the keeper's clean claim. Newcastle pushed forward with numbers, working the ball patiently around the box, but the move ended with Tonali dragging his shot wide.
K-League XI Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: 20' Newcastle 0-0 K-League
A close call for Newcastle as Gordon and Willock combined well in the box, with Willock’s cross taking a heavy deflection that nearly wrong-footed the keeper. Fortunately for the hosts, it landed safely in his gloves. Willock stayed down briefly after the play but was soon back on his feet.
K-League XI Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: 31' Newcastle 0-0 K-League
CHANCE! Elanga comes close for Newcastle after a smart lay-off from Krafth, letting fly with a powerful effort. The goalkeeper gets the faintest of touches to push it over the bar, but the referee awards a goal kick instead of a corner. It was Newcastle’s first shot on target of the match.
K-League XI Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: 36' Newcastle 0-1 K-League
It’s been on the cards, and the K League All-Stars finally make it count. Kim showed real composure after being picked out on the left side of the box, calmly lifting the ball over Pope and into the far top corner. The finish was classy — and so was the celebration, as he pulled out the old-school ‘reeling in the fish’ move to the crowd’s delight.
K-League XI Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: 48' Newcastle 0-1 K-League Half-time
Half-time in Suwon, and it’s been a frustrating 45 minutes for Newcastle. Sloppy in midfield and vulnerable at the back, they’ve struggled to contain a lively K League side who fully deserve their lead. The Magpies have had flashes of promise through Gordon, Willock, and Elanga, but the end product has been lacking. Eddie Howe has some thinking to do — another pre-season loss would be a worrying trend.
K-League XI Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: 50' Newcastle 0-1 K-League
Close call for Newcastle! Osula breaks through and gets a clear sight at goal, but his shot lacks power and placement, allowing the K League goalkeeper to make a comfortable save. He seemed to slip slightly on the strike — a better connection and it might have been level. Still, signs of improvement.
K-League XI Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: 70' Newcastle 0-1 K-League
The K League keep pushing as Cesinha scuffs a shot under pressure, ending the attack tamely. At the other end, Elanga and Gordon link up with a quick exchange, but the final ball down the right falls short. Newcastle still struggling to find that killer pass in the final third.
K-League XI Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: 77' Newcastle 0-1 K-League
Newcastle make a few changes following the drinks break, with goalkeeper Nick Pope among those making way. Fresh legs are on as Eddie Howe looks to shift the momentum in their favour.
K-League XI Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: 90' Newcastle 0-1 K-League
Four minutes have been added on, though the delay from Willock’s injury will likely extend that. The midfielder is now being stretchered off, a worrying sight for Newcastle as he receives warm applause from the crowd.
K-League XI Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: 9+2' Newcastle 0-1 K-League Full Time
Newcastle United’s troubled summer continued as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to a K-League XI in Korea, marking their second consecutive loss on their Asia tour. Following a 3-2 defeat to Arsenal in Singapore, Eddie Howe’s side once again failed to impress, with Jin-Kyu Kim scoring the decisive goal for the hosts. Off the field, the Magpies have also faced setbacks, missing out on several key transfer targets and dealing with star forward Alexander Isak reportedly pushing for a move to Liverpool, adding further pressure to an already challenging pre-season.