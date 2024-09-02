Football

Juventus 0-0 Roma: Thiago Motta's Men Frustrated In Dull Goalless Draw

Heading into the international break, Juventus sit second in the early-season standings behind Inter, meanwhile, Roma move out of the bottom three and into 17th

Juventus-Roma-Goalless-Draw
Juventus and Roma played out a goalless draw.
info_icon

Juventus dropped their first points of the season under new head coach Thiago Motta as they were held to a 0-0 draw against Roma at the Allianz Stadium. (More Football News)

In an encounter devoid of clear-cut chances, Daniele De Rossi's side defended astutely to claim their second point of the campaign after their defeat to Empoli last week.

Dusan Vlahovic was presented with the clearest sight of goal, but the Serbian striker saw his effort thwarted by the palms of Mile Svilar. 

The fixture in Turin saw just one shot from either side on target, with Juventus' expected goals (xG) total of 0.47 only slightly bettering their opponents' 0.37. 

Heading into the international break, Juventus sit second in the early-season standings behind Inter, meanwhile Roma move out of the bottom three and into 17th.

Data Debrief: Serie A giants fail to excite

Juventus' Vlahovic and Roma's Alexis Saelemaekers were the two credited with the encounters only efforts on target in a game that failed to live up to the billing. 

Federico Chiesa has joined Liverpool - null
Federico Chiesa: Italian Boosts Arne Slot's Attacking Options As He Joins Liverpool From Juventus

BY Stats Perform

But there were positives for Motta to take, with Juventus remaining unbeaten in their first three Serie A games of the season for the third year in a row, while also registering a fourth consecutive league clean sheet, as many as they had managed in their previous 16.

Roma have failed to win any of their first three Serie A games of the season for the second season in a row. Only once have the Giallorossi failed to win their first three games in two consecutive years (2010-11 and 2011-12).

They have also scored just one goal in their first three games of the season, their worst result since 1986-87.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Gus Atkinson Targets Further England Glory After All-Round Domination At Lord's
  2. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Litton Das Orchestrates Stunning BAN Comeback On Day Three
  3. ENG Vs SL 2nd Test: Gus Atkinson Dismisses Five As England Wrap Up Series Win Over Sri Lanka
  4. Karun Nair's Mysore Warriors Crowned Maharaja Trophy Champions After Thrashing Bengaluru Blasters In Final
  5. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 3: Centurion Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz Lead BAN Fight - Match Report
Football News
  1. Chris Wilder Relieved After Sheffield United Rediscover Winning Feeling At Bramall Lane
  2. Real Madrid 2-0 Real Betis: Kylian Mbappe Off The Mark In LaLiga With Double
  3. Gary Neville Worries For Erik Ten Hag Future After Manchester United Humbled By Liverpool
  4. Juventus 0-0 Roma: Thiago Motta's Men Frustrated In Dull Goalless Draw
  5. Lille 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain: Defending Champions Remain Perfect After Routine Away Win
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 6 Women's Singles Wrap: Swiatek, Wozniacki Ease Into Fourth Round - In Pics
  2. US Open, Day 6 Men's Singles Wrap: Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev Enter Round Of 16 - In Pics
  3. US Open: Daniil Medvedev Restores Order At Flushing Meadows With Easy Win - Data Debrief
  4. US Open: Iga Swiatek Breezes Into Fourth Round In Straight Sets - Data Debrief
  5. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Avoids Christopher O'Connell Upset
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Books Glorifying Mughal Emperor Akbar As ‘Great’ Will Be Burnt: Rajasthan Education Minister
  2. Lucknow: IPS Officer's Daughter, 19, Found Dead In Hostel Room
  3. 'We Will Not Tolerate': Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP After Attacks On Muslims Over Beef Suspicion
  4. Telangana Rains: 9 Dead, 100 Villages Flooded; PM Modi Assures Help | Top Points
  5. 'Not Aware, Sorry': Superstar Rajnikanth Dodges Questions On Hema Committee Report
Entertainment News
  1. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  2. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  3. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  4. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  5. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
US News
  1. What You Need For A Perfect BBQ Party
  2. Will Grocery Stores Be Open On Labor Day? | Grocery Stores Timings On Labor Day 2024
  3. Will There Be A ‘Human-Made’ Meteor Shower?
  4. Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise Marries US Shaman, Sparks Controversy
  5. Donald Trump Under Fire After Visit To Arlington National Cemetery | All About The Row
World News
  1. What You Need For A Perfect BBQ Party
  2. Will Grocery Stores Be Open On Labor Day? | Grocery Stores Timings On Labor Day 2024
  3. Will There Be A ‘Human-Made’ Meteor Shower?
  4. Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise Marries US Shaman, Sparks Controversy
  5. Israel’s Minister Says Israelis’ ‘Right To Life’ More Important Than Palestinian Freedoms
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 1, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Aries September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  3. Taurus September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Gemini September 2024 Horoscope: What To Expect This Month
  5. Weekly Horoscope For September 1st To September 7th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Libra September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Insights For The Month
  7. Cancer September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Monthly Astrological Update
  8. Leo September 2024 Horoscope: Check The Full Astrological Prediction