Jose Mourinho Parts Ways With Fenerbahce After Besiktas Sack Ole Solskjaer

Jose Mourinho and Fenerbahce have parted ways
Besiktas have also sacked Ole Solskjaer
Fenerbahce failed to qualify for Champions Leaugue while Besiktas are out of all European competitions this season
Jose Mourinho has left his role as Fenerbahce head coach following their failure to qualify for the league phase of the Champions League.
Mourinho joined the Istanbul giants in June 2024, having been sacked by Roma earlier that year.
He oversaw a second-placed finish in the Turkish Super Lig last campaign, though Fenerbahce finished 11 points behind champions Galatasaray.
They also lost to their fierce rivals in the quarter-finals of the Turkish Cup and exited the Europa League in the last 16, losing on penalties to Rangers.
Fenerbahce also failed to navigate the Champions League qualifiers in 2024-25, and it was a similar story this week, as they were beaten 1-0 on aggregate by Benfica in the play-off round.
They have now failed to reach the group or league phase of UEFA's premier club competition since 2008-09, and their latest near miss has cost Mourinho his job.
A club statement said: "Our first team's technical director, Jose Mourinho, who has been carrying out his duties starting from the 2024-2025 season, has parted ways with us.
"We thank him for his efforts for our team until today and wish him success in his future career."
Fenerbahce are just the second club Mourinho has failed to win a major trophy with since he joined Porto in 2002, having also failed to bring silverware to Tottenham.
Mourinho is not the only former Manchester United boss to lose his job at a Turkish Super Lig club this week, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being sacked by Besiktas.
Solskjaer only joined Besiktas in January and led them to a fourth-placed finish last season, but they will not feature in Europe this term after losing in the Conference League play-offs.
Immediately after a 1-0 home defeat to Swiss side Lausanne-Sport on Thursday, which confirmed a 2-1 aggregate loss, Besiktas announced Solskjaer's contract had been terminated.
They said: "Our contract with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been terminated following a decision made at a board meeting.
"Following the meeting, our chairman, Serdal Adali, thanked Solskjaer for his services to date."