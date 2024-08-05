Joao Neves Joins PSG From Benfica On Five-Year Deal

The 19-year-old joins the Ligue 1 champions in a move worth up to €70million, putting pen to paper on a five-year contract.
He signed for Benfica in 2016, moving through the youth ranks before making his first-team debut in December 2022, helping the team to win the Primera Liga in 2022-23.
Last season, Neves established himself as a first-team regular, making 33 appearances, netting three goals, and creating 25 chances in the Portuguese top-flight.
"I'm very proud to be joining Paris Saint-Germain, a very ambitious club," Neves said.
"I'm going to give my all to help my team-mates, to grow at this fantastic club and to win numerous titles."
Neves is PSG's second signing of the transfer window, after goalkeeper Matvey Safonov's arrival in June.