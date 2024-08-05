Football

Joao Neves Joins PSG From Benfica On Five-Year Deal

Joao Neves-football-psg
New Paris Saint-Germain signing Joao Neves
Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of Joao Neves from Benfica. (More Football News)

The 19-year-old joins the Ligue 1 champions in a move worth up to €70million, putting pen to paper on a five-year contract.

He signed for Benfica in 2016, moving through the youth ranks before making his first-team debut in December 2022, helping the team to win the Primera Liga in 2022-23.

Xavi Simons in action for RB Leipzig last season - null
Transfer News: Xavi Simons Rejoins RB Leipzig On Loan From PSG

BY Stats Perform

Last season, Neves established himself as a first-team regular, making 33 appearances, netting three goals, and creating 25 chances in the Portuguese top-flight.

"I'm very proud to be joining Paris Saint-Germain, a very ambitious club," Neves said.

"I'm going to give my all to help my team-mates, to grow at this fantastic club and to win numerous titles."

Neves is PSG's second signing of the transfer window, after goalkeeper Matvey Safonov's arrival in June.

