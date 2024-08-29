Jena 0-1 Bayer Leverkusen: Jonas Hofmann's Header Sends Holders Through

Leverkusen kick-started their Bundesliga campaign with a last-gasp win over Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday, and though matters were more comfortable against lower-league Jena on Wednesday, Xabi Alonso's team had to settle for a 1-0 win.
Hofmann got the decisive goal in the 52nd minute, heading home from Alex Grimaldo's delivery.
Leverkusen finished with 16 shots and an expected goals (xG) of 1.31, though Jena did muster 1.04 xG from just six attempts, with Hamza Muqaj squandering their best chance of the game.
Data Debrief: Heads up
Hofmann has had a fantastic career, plying his trade for Leverkusen, Gladbach and Borussia Dortmund.
Yet incredibly, his goal on Wednesday was the first ever to come from his head. It was his only attempt of the night, with the attacking midfielder managing just three touches in Jena's area.