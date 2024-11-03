Football

Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match

Jamshedpur are placed fourth in the points table, while Chennaiyin are languishing in the eighth spot. Here is all you need to know about the Indian Super League 2024-25 fixture - head-to-head, squads and telecast details

Chennaiyin FC Head Coach Owen Coyle And Defender PC Laldinpuia During Jamshedpur FC Pre-Match
Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle And defender PC Laldinpuia at the pre-match presser ahead of their Indian Super League clash against Jamshedpur FC. Photo: Special Arrangement
The final game in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25's matchweek 7 has Jamshedpur FC (JFC) hosting Chennaiyin FC (CFC) on Monday (November 4) at 7:30pm IST. Watch the ISL football match live on TV and online. (More Football News)

Jamshedpur suffered a 5-0 thrashing to NorthEast United FC in their previous match, while Chennaiyin, too, went down 2-3 to Punjab FC in their last ISL clash. The hosts, however, have notched up four wins in six games so far and are currently placed fourth in the points table with 12 points, while Chennaiyin are languishing in the eighth spot with eight points.

The game will reunite friends-turned-adversaries, with the likes of CFC manager Owen Coyle, Farukh Choudhary and Daniel Chima Chukwu returning to their old hunting ground at Jamshedpur. Coyle had even mentored the Red Miners to championship success in 2021-22, and hence the home fans are likely to give him a warm reception.

Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Preview, ISL: Both Teams Looking To Overcome Blips In Last Outings

BY PTI

“I think it’s going to be another very exciting game,” Coyle reporters on the eve of the game. “I think you have two very attack-minded teams, both coming off a disappointing result for different reasons. Ourselves, we played brilliantly in the first half against Punjab FC, scored a very good goal, and a second which should never have been disallowed.

"That being said, we didn’t defend well enough at the start of the second half, but we come here looking forward to the game against a club I have so much time for. We know for the duration of the match, we’ll be doing everything in our power to win the match,” he added.

Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25: Head-To-Head Record

In their previous 14 encounters in the ISL, Chennaiyin have won six matches, while Jamshedpur have emerged victorious thrice, with five matches ending in a draw. JFC are unbeaten in their previous four matches at home against CFC. They have won once and drawn thrice in this period. In fact, Chennaiyin’s only win at the JRD Tata Sports Complex came nearly seven years back on December 28, 2017, by a slender 1-0 margin.

Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on Monday, November 4 at 7:30pm IST at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Stadium in Jamshedpur.

Where will the Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 match be live streamed and telecast?

The Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 match can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.

