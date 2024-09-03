Jamal Lewis Creates British History With Sao Paulo Loan Move

Jamal Lewis has become the first British player to sign for Sao Paulo as his season-long loan move from Newcastle United was confirmed on Tuesday. (More Football News)
Lewis, who spent last season with Watford in the Championship, has signed with the Brazilian side for the upcoming campaign with a view to make the move permanent.
The Northern Ireland international made 36 appearances in all competitions for Newcastle following his £15million move from Norwich in 2020.
But Lewis fell quickly out of favour, and during the 2021-22 Premier League season, was even omitted from the 25-player squad list for the remainder of the term.
The 26-year-old's final appearance for the Magpies came as a substitute in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea in 2023, but he expressed his excitement about his new chapter.
"When I heard about this opportunity, I told my manager straight away that I'd like to come to Brazil," Lewis said in a statement on Sao Paulo's website.
"It's an honour to play for a giant like Sao Paulo and be the first British player in the club's history.
"It's an opportunity I couldn't pass up. I'm looking forward to meeting the fans and contributing to the team."