Liverpool News: 'It's A Pity' - Says Slot After Marc Guehi Transfer Goes Down The Drain, Hints At Future Move

Arne Slot said it was a "pity" that Liverpool were unable to complete the signing of Marc Guehi
He hinted a transfer could possibly happen in the future
Slot is happy with the defensive options, he acknowledged that he was disappointed to lose Guehi
Arne Slot said it was a "pity" that Liverpool were unable to complete the signing of Marc Guehi but hinted a transfer could possibly happen in the future.
Guehi was linked with a move to Liverpool throughout the transfer window, and it was reported on deadline day that the Reds had agreed a £35m deal with Crystal Palace for the defender.
He was said to have completed a medical in London, but the move broke down after Palace failed to find a replacement before the transfer window closed.
Since joining Palace in July 2021, no player has played more successful passes (8,093), made more clearances (609), won more aerial duels (276) and made more interceptions (149) than Guehi for the Eagles in all competitions.
Of the defenders to attempt over 7,500 passes in the Premier League since Guehi's Palace debut, only Gabriel Magalhaes (89.6%), Virgil van Dijk (90.7%), Lewis Dunk (90.8%), and Ruben Dias (93.4%) have a better pass accuracy than Guehi's (86%).
While Slot is happy with the defensive options he has at his disposal, he acknowledged that he was disappointed to lose out on Guehi.
"It would be ridiculous if I were to deny we were close to signing him. That is so out in the open," Slot said during a press conference on Friday. "These things happen in football.
"We would have liked to have signed him, of course. If we feel we can strengthen the team, we never hesitate to do so.
"We played Arsenal and [Ibrahima] Konate and Van Dijk played an outstanding game, and Joe Gomez came in 20 minutes before the end and did good as well.
"With us signing Giovanni Leoni, who had his first international call-up, it's not like all of a sudden we don't have options in that position anymore.
"It's a pity, not only for us but also for the player, I think. But he's in a good place, playing for Palace, where he won the Charity Shield and the FA Cup with a very good manager as well.
"Let's see what the future brings for him and for us."
Liverpool are looking to maintain their perfect start to the Premier League season when they face Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday.