Inter 4-4 Juventus, Serie A: Derby D'Italia Witnesses Thrilling Draw - Data Debrief

Piotr Zielinski and Kenan Yildiz both scored twice as Derby d'Italia rivals Inter and Juventus played out a thrilling 4-4 draw in Serie A on Sunday. (More Football News)
An absorbing opening half featuring five goals began with Marcus Thuram winning a penalty for the Nerazzurri, which Zielinski converted coolly after 15 minutes.
Juve equalised five minutes later through Dusan Vlahovic, however, then took the lead through a strike from Timothy Weah within six further minutes.
After Henrikh Mkhitaryan equalised following a neat piece of interplay with Thuram in the 35th minute, Zielinski scored his second penalty of the game to put Inter back on top, Pierre Kalulu mistiming his clearance and fouling Denzel Dumfries.
Dumfries extended Inter's advantage early in the second half, converting at the back post after a corner was flicked into his path, but Juventus were not to be denied a share of the spoils.
Substitute Yildiz reduced the deficit for Juve in the 71st minute, placing an angled drive into the far corner, then stunned San Siro by firing home at the back post eight minutes from time.
The result leaves Inter second, four points adrift of early-season pacesetters Napoli, while Juve are one point back in third.
Data Debrief: Goals galore in Derby d'Italia
One could certainly make the case for Sunday's Derby d'Italia being the most entertaining in the fixture's storied history.
It was just the third game between Inter and Juventus to feature at least eight goals in Serie A history, after a 9-1 Juve win in June 1961 and a 6-2 Inter triumph in 1932.
It was the first Serie A fixture between the teams to ever see five goals scored in the first half, meanwhile.