Football

Inter Vs AC Milan: Rossoneri Beat Rivals 2-1 At San Siro - In Pics

Another early goal for Christian Pulisic, and this time a positive outcome for AC Milan. Pulisic’s 10th-minute strike was canceled out by Federico Dimarco but Matteo Gabbia netted two minutes from time as the Rossoneri won 2-1 at Inter Milan on Sunday for their first derby victory since 2022. Milan also prevented Inter from claiming what would have been a record seventh straight derby victory. The win eased the pressure on Milan coach Paulo Fonseca after just one victory in his first five matches in charge, including a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday.