AC Milan's team players celebrate after the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and AC Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's players applaud to fans after the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and AC Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
AC Milan's Matteo Gabbia celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and AC Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
AC Milan's Matteo Gabbia, left, scores his side's second goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and AC Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
AC Milan's head coach Paulo Fonseca gestures during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and AC Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's head coach Simone Inzaghi, centre left, reacts during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and AC Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's goalkeeper Yann Sommer makes a save during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and AC Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and AC Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
AC Milan's fans lit flares after Christian Pulisic scored the opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and AC Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
AC Milan's Christian Pulisic, right, celebrates with Alvaro Morata after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and AC Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.