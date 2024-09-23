Football

Inter Vs AC Milan: Rossoneri Beat Rivals 2-1 At San Siro - In Pics

Another early goal for Christian Pulisic, and this time a positive outcome for AC Milan. Pulisic’s 10th-minute strike was canceled out by Federico Dimarco but Matteo Gabbia netted two minutes from time as the Rossoneri won 2-1 at Inter Milan on Sunday for their first derby victory since 2022. Milan also prevented Inter from claiming what would have been a record seventh straight derby victory. The win eased the pressure on Milan coach Paulo Fonseca after just one victory in his first five matches in charge, including a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Serie A Soccer, Inter Milan Vs AC Milan: AC Milan's team players celebrate after the match | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

AC Milan's team players celebrate after the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and AC Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

2/10
Serie A Soccer, Inter Milan Vs AC Milan: Inter Milans players applaud to fans
Serie A Soccer, Inter Milan Vs AC Milan: Inter Milan's players applaud to fans | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Inter Milan's players applaud to fans after the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and AC Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

3/10
Serie A Soccer, Inter Milan Vs AC Milan: AC Milans Matteo Gabbia celebrates after scoring his sides second goal
Serie A Soccer, Inter Milan Vs AC Milan: AC Milan's Matteo Gabbia celebrates after scoring his side's second goal | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

AC Milan's Matteo Gabbia celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and AC Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

4/10
Serie A Soccer, Inter Milan Vs AC Milan: AC Milans Matteo Gabbia, left, scores his sides second goal
Serie A Soccer, Inter Milan Vs AC Milan: AC Milan's Matteo Gabbia, left, scores his side's second goal | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

AC Milan's Matteo Gabbia, left, scores his side's second goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and AC Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

5/10
Serie A Soccer, Inter Milan Vs AC Milan: AC Milans head coach Paulo Fonseca
Serie A Soccer, Inter Milan Vs AC Milan: AC Milan's head coach Paulo Fonseca | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

AC Milan's head coach Paulo Fonseca gestures during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and AC Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

6/10
Serie A Soccer, Inter Milan Vs AC Milan: Inter Milans head coach Simone Inzaghi
Serie A Soccer, Inter Milan Vs AC Milan: Inter Milan's head coach Simone Inzaghi | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Inter Milan's head coach Simone Inzaghi, centre left, reacts during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and AC Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

7/10
Serie A Soccer, Inter Milan Vs AC Milan: Inter Milans goalkeeper Yann Sommer makes a save
Serie A Soccer, Inter Milan Vs AC Milan: Inter Milan's goalkeeper Yann Sommer makes a save | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Inter Milan's goalkeeper Yann Sommer makes a save during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and AC Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

8/10
Serie A Soccer, Inter Milan Vs AC Milan: Inter Milans Federico Dimarco celebrates after scoring his sides first goal
Serie A Soccer, Inter Milan Vs AC Milan: Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco celebrates after scoring his side's first goal | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and AC Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

9/10
Serie A Soccer, Inter Milan Vs AC Milan: AC Milans fans lit flares after Christian Pulisic scored the opening goal
Serie A Soccer, Inter Milan Vs AC Milan: AC Milan's fans lit flares after Christian Pulisic scored the opening goal | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

AC Milan's fans lit flares after Christian Pulisic scored the opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and AC Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

10/10
Serie A Soccer, Inter Milan Vs AC Milan: AC Milans Christian Pulisic, right, celebrates with Alvaro Morata after scoring the opening goal
Serie A Soccer, Inter Milan Vs AC Milan: AC Milan's Christian Pulisic, right, celebrates with Alvaro Morata after scoring the opening goal | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

AC Milan's Christian Pulisic, right, celebrates with Alvaro Morata after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and AC Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SL Vs NZ, 1st Test: Prabath Jayasuriya Spins Sri Lanka To Victory In Galle
  2. India Vs Bangladesh: Manjrekar Wants Kuldeep Yadav To Play Kanpur Test
  3. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Karthik Admires Ashwin's 'Love Story Made In Heaven'
  4. IND Vs BAN: Chappell Brands Pant 'Ideal' For The Upcoming Tour Of Australia - Here's Why
  5. SL Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 5 Highlights: Sri Lanka Go 1-0 Up As Jayasuriya Takes Nine In Galle
Football News
  1. Inter Vs AC Milan: Rossoneri Beat Rivals 2-1 At San Siro - In Pics
  2. Ligue 1: Marseille Beat Lyon In Five-Goal Thriller - In Pics
  3. La Liga: Barcelona Rolls On With 5-1 Victory Over Villarreal But Ter Stegen Suffers Injury - In Pics
  4. EPL: Manchester City Vs 10-Man Arsenal Draw 2-2, Erling Haaland Scores 100th Goal—In Pics
  5. Erling Haaland: Norwegian Striker Scores 100th Goal For Manchester City
Tennis News
  1. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Stars As Team Europe Emerge Victorious - In Pics
  2. Laver Cup: Carlos Alcaraz Hands Team Europe Stunning Victory Over Team World
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Criticizes Congested Schedule Of Elite Tennis Events: 'They're Going To Kill Us!'
  4. Beatriz Haddad Maia Fights Back To Beat Daria Kasatkina In Korea Open Final
  5. Laver Cup: Tiafoe 'Felt Like Federer' In Triumph Over Medvedev
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Atishi Takes Charge As Delhi CM With Message For Arvind Kejriwal'a Return
  2. 'Watching, Downloading Child Pornography Are Offences': Key SC Order On Child Porn Laws In Detail
  3. Tirupati Temple Laddu Row: SIT Formed, Previous YSRCP Govt Blamed, Sanitisation Ritual Held | Latest
  4. Modi US Visit: PM Meets Indian Community, Tech CEOS and Palestinian President | Day 2 Highlights
  5. A Tumultuous Time | Emergency Diary
Entertainment News
  1. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  2. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  3. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  4. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  5. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  2. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  3. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
  4. Trump Rejects Second Debate As Kamala Harris Agrees To October 23 CNN Showdown
  5. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
World News
  1. Israel VS Hezbollah: Strikes Continue As Fears Of All-Out War Peak; IDF Probes Top Hamas Leader's 'Possible Death'
  2. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  3. Who Is Anura Dissanayake ー Sri Lanka’s First Marxist President | What Is His Stance On India?
  4. Marxist Leader Dissanayake Says 'Victory Belongs To All' Following Win In Sri Lanka Presidential Polls
  5. Modi, Biden Celebrate Expanding India-US ties
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Who Is Anura Dissanayake ー Sri Lanka’s First Marxist President | What Is His Stance On India?
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 23, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. IND Vs BAN: Chappell Brands Pant 'Ideal' For The Upcoming Tour Of Australia - Here's Why
  5. Modi US Visit: PM Meets Indian Community, Tech CEOS and Palestinian President | Day 2 Highlights
  6. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  7. Tirupati Temple Laddu Row: SIT Formed, Previous YSRCP Govt Blamed, Sanitisation Ritual Held | Latest
  8. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Karthik Admires Ashwin's 'Love Story Made In Heaven'