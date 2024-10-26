Football

Injuries Holding Manchester United Back, Believes Coach Erik Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag watched on as Antony was forced off during Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Fenerbahce in the Europa League, despite no one being near the Brazilian

Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag says injuries have affected his Manchester United side
info_icon

Erik ten Hag is sure that Manchester United's ongoing injury woes are holding them back in their quest for continuity on all fronts. (More Football News)

Ten Hag watched on as Antony was forced off during their 1-1 draw with Fenerbahce in the Europa League on Thursday, despite no one being near the Brazilian. 

The Red Devils were already without 10 first-team players for their trip to Turkiye, nine because of injury, as their struggles from last season begin to resurface once again. 

Last campaign, United suffered 45 injuries, more than any other team in the top flight, and they have again endured a stuttering start to the season as a result.

Ten Hag's side have won four of their 13 matches in all competitions (drawn five, lost four), while also ranking in the bottom 10 for expected goals against (xGA) with 12.4 in the Premier League.

The likes of Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro and Tyrell Malacia are all yet to make an appearance this term, and Ten Hag believes it has become a problem at Old Trafford.

"Yes, it holds us back in our levels and also in our position in the league," said Ten Hag. "When you don’t have the players available, you can't line up the best team."

Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount are other notable absentees, but defender Jonny Evans is expected to return to the fold ahead of United's fixture with West Ham on Sunday.

The Red Devils hoped they would solve their problems through the hiring of Gary O'Driscoll from Arsenal as their new head of medicine 12 months ago.

However, that has failed to transpire, and Ten Hag knows his side will struggle to fulfil their potential until an answer can be found.

"We need more players available often," he said. "We all have to work together on this point - the players, the coaching staff and all the other staff.

"We have to do better at that because we know when we have them we are a really tough team to play and we can be really successful."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Tripura Vs Mumbai Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Elite Group A Round 3 Match
  2. Tamil Nadu Vs Chhattisgarh Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Elite Group D Round 3 Match
  3. Delhi Vs Assam Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Elite Group D Round 3 Match
  4. Punjab Vs Uttar Pradesh Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Elite Group C Round 3 Match
  5. Bengal Vs Kerala Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Elite Group C Round 3 Match
Football News
  1. Injuries Holding Manchester United Back, Believes Coach Erik Ten Hag
  2. Premier League: Maresca Unfazed By Daunting Run Of Chelsea Fixtures
  3. Pep Guardiola Leaving Manchester City 'Wouldn't Be Surprising': Stuart Pearce
  4. Premier League: Man City Did Not Expect Rapid Palmer Rise, Believes Pearce
  5. Kerala Blasters Vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2024-25 Highlights: KBFC 1-3 BFC At Full-time
Tennis News
  1. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  2. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  3. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  4. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement
  5. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Raducanu 'Doing What She Can' To Be Fit Malaga Showpiece
Hockey News
  1. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  2. Australia Vs Great Britain Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  3. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Third Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors
  4. 'Every Player Waits For Right Moment': Rani Rampal Reflects On Retirement, Career, Next Innings
  5. Australia Vs Malaysia Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs MAS Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: October 25, 2024
  2. White Beard, Curly Hair, Memories Of Past: How Nostalgia Works In Indian Politics
  3. ‘Kashmir Not Going To Become Part Of Pakistan’: Farooq Abdullah Reacts After Gulmarg Attack
  4. The Resurgence Of Militancy In Kashmir?
  5. Germany Increases Annual Visa Quota Of Skilled Indians Upto 90,000
Entertainment News
  1. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  2. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  3. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  4. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  5. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
US News
  1. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  2. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  3. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  4. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  5. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
World News
  1. Israeli Airstrike Kills Three Journalists In Lebanon While They Slept
  2. Deep Dive | Episode 20 | US Presidential Elections and Abortion Rights
  3. Israel Continues To Strike Lebanon As Tensions Escalate In The Middle East
  4. Germany Increases Annual Visa Quota Of Skilled Indians Upto 90,000
  5. Pakistan: 10 Security Personnel Killed In Terror Attack In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Latest Stories
  1. Cyclone Dana Weakens After Landfall In Odisha; Orange Alert On For Kerala | IMD Weather Forecast
  2. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, T20 Emerging Asia Cup SF-1: Lankans Secure Final Spot With 7-Wicket Victory Over Shaheens
  3. Warner’s Leadership Ban Lifted By CA, Opening Door For BBL Captaincy
  4. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  5. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  6. Cyclone Dana Updates: 'No Casualty', Says Odisha CM Majhi; Flight, Train Ops Resume In Kolkata
  7. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs