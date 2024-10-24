ISL: Kerala Blasters Become The First Club To Release A Matchday Program

The Indian Super League (ISL) side Kerala Blasters have become the first side to launch a matchday programme titled, The Yellow Standard that will highlight the message from the coach and captain ahead of their game. (More Football News)
It will feature some insights into the club's off-field work, upcoming matches, leadership message and more. Ahead of their fixture against 'rival' Bengaluru FC, skipper Adrian Luna released a message to their fans in the programme note.
He said, "This fixture against Bengaluru FC is more than just a match, it's a rivalry that ignites passion, pride, and a sense of belonging for everyone connected to Kerala Blasters. We know how much this game means to our fans, and as players, we feel that same intensity.
"Our fans are our heartbeat, out 12th man, and your support lifts us when needed it most. Together, we'll fight for every ball, every moment, and every goal. This match is more than just points, it's about pride, for us and for you."
What Is A Matchday Program?
A matchday program is a booklet that provides details of a particular event, match etc and details about the playing XIs and quotes from the team's management and staff. This is very popular in Europe with many English clubs releasing a matchday program ahead of their fixture in Champions League or in the Premier League.
Earlier, the matchday programs were sold outside the stadiums, but they are now being handed out during the games.
Kerala Blasters will take on Bengaluru FC in front of a raucous Manjappada at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium Kaloor, Kochi on Friday, October 25.