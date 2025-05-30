India 0-1 Uzbekistan Highlights, International Women’s Friendly: Hosts Go Down Fighting To Uzbeks

India were beaten 0-1 by Uzbekistan in the first women’s friendly match on 30 May 2025. Follow the highlights from the IND-W vs UZB-W, friendly match here

India vs Uzbekistan X
Indian women's football team poses for team photograph before the international women's friendly match against Uzbekistan in Bengaluru. | Photo: X/IndianFootball
A tough day for the Blue Tigresses but it was a decent performance from them. Uzbekistan dominated the game but could only find one goal and that is where Indian women will take confidence from. They stood up to Uzbekistan's consistent attacks and did it mostly well. Both teams were goalless in the first half but after the break Diyorakhon Khabibullaeva found a goal which would be the difference between the two sides. Follow highlights below
LIVE UPDATES

IND-W Vs UZB-W Live Score: Good Afternoon!

Hello, and a warm welcome to everyone tuning in to our live coverage of the India Women vs Uzbekistan Women FIFA international friendly match on 30 May. The match starts at 4:30 PM IST.

IND-W Vs UZB-W Live Score: Where To Watch?

You can watch the India vs Uzbekistan first friendly match live on the Indian Football YouTube channel for free.

IND-W Vs UZB-W Live Score: Starting XIs

India Women: Elangbam Panthoi Chanu (GK), Phanjoubam Nirmala Devi, Hemam Shilky Devi, Purnima Kumari, Sangita Basfore, Soumya Guguloth, Sanju, Nongmaithem Ratanbala Devi, Dangmei Grace, Manisha Naik, Malavika P

Uzbekistan Women: Maftuna Jonimqulova (GK), Nilufar Kudratova, Ilvina Ablyakimova, Diyorakhon Khabibullaeva, Maftuna Shoyimova, Umida Zoirova, Zarina Mamatkarimova, Lyudmila Karachik, Nozimakhon Ergasheva, Kamila Zaripova, Leyla Oraniyazova

IND-W Vs UZB-W Live Score: Substitutes

India Women: Moirangthem Monalisha Devi (GK), Ngangbam Sweety Devi, Pyari Xaxa, Priyadarshini, Thokchom Martina, Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu, Santosh, Lisham Babina Devi, Muskan Subba, Sumati Kumari, Kiran Pisda, Malati Munda

Uzbekistan Women: Kumushoy Gulomova (GK), Zarina Saidova (GK), Madina Khikmatova, Nazira Sayfiddinova, Feroza Bobokhujaeva, Shodiya Tosheva, Kholida Dadaboeva, Feruza Turdiboeva, Ominakhon Valikhanova, Dilnura Mamatkulova, Sevinch Kuchkorova, Diyora Bakhtiyarova

IND-W Vs UZB-W Live Score: Recent Form

India Women: 🟢W 🟢W 🟢W 🔴L 🔴L

Uzbekistan Women: 🔴L 🟢W ⚫D 🔴L 🔴L

IND-W Vs UZB-W Live Score: Last Five Results

With less than 15 minutes to kick-off, let's have a look at the results of the last five encounters between these two sides:

  • UZB-W 1-0 IND-W (Friendly, 5 Apr 2021)

  • UZB-W 3-2 IND-W (Friendly, 28 Mar 2023)

  • UZB-W 3-0 IND-W (Olympic Games Qualification, 1 Nov 2023)

  • UZB-W 3-0 IND-W (Friendly, 31 May 2024)

  • UZB-W 0-0 IND-W (Friendly, 4 Jun 2024)

IND-W Vs UZB-W Live Score: Players Are Out

The players are out on the pitch, and the national anthems of India and Uzbekistan are being played, in the presence of AIFF dignitaries. Kick-off will take place soon.

IND-W Vs UZB-W Live Score: Kick Off!

Referee Kim Yujjeong blows her whistle, and we are underway in Bengaluru! India are playing in the red jersey, and Uzbekistan are playing in blue.

IND-W Vs UZB-W Live Score: Uzbekistan Start Strong

Uzbekistan have started strongly, looking more comfortable on posession in the early stages. However, India have fought back, and earned a corner after a cross in the box. Nirmala Devi's delivery doesn't come to much, and Uzbekistan try to launch it up the field to counter, but it fizzles out.

IND 0-0 UZB (5')

IND-W Vs UZB-W Live Score: India Threatening The Flanks

Most of India's progresisve moves have come down the left flank, with Sanju getting the better of her marker and bursting forward, but lost control of the ball.

However, India will need to be careful, as Uzbekistan almost found the back of the net. A great ball played Nilufar Kudratova through, and the forward tried to go past Panthoi Chanu, but the goalkeeper stole the ball from her foot with pinpoint accuracy.

IND 0-0 UZB (10')

IND-W Vs UZB-W Live Score: Uzbekistan Dominate With High Line

At the moment, the Indian defenders are living dangerously, with the Uzbek players succeding to get ahead of the defense with long balls with increasing frequency. Right now, the centre-backs are resorting to hoofing the ball away.

Panthoi Chanu is yet to be troubled, but Nilufar and Co. are knocking on the door.

IND 0-0 UZB (15')

IND-W Vs UZB-W Live Score: Blue Tigresses Pushed Back

The last 10 minutes has been played almost entirely in India's half. Most of the posession is with the visitors, and whenever an Indian player tries to play from the back, three-four blue shirts are swarming them and forcing errors. India need a change of tactics soon.

IND 0-0 UZB (20')

IND-W Vs UZB-W Live Score: Uzbekistan Threaten India's Goal

Play was stopped for a moment as Soumya Guguloth got some attention from the physios. Uzbekistan push forward again upon restart, and they are trying to exploit the right flank, with Nilufar and Shamiyova trying to combine. A terrific ball inside the box is met by Karachik, but her header goes wide.

IND 0-0 UZB (25')

IND-W Vs UZB-W Live Score: Grace Dangmei CHANCE!

A big, big chance for India against the run of play, as Soumya Guguloth completely breaks the Uzbek backline with a terrific through ball. Grance Dangmei gets one on one with the Uzbek keeper and tries to go round, but Jonimqulova gets down and grabs the ball. Terrific play all around the pitch.

IND 0-0 UZB (27')

IND-W Vs UZB-W Live Score: India Break Forward

Since Dangmei's chance, India have gotten more confidence under the wings, and get a shot on the taget. A cross from Guguloth hits Dangmei on the body, and is caught point blank by Jonimqulova. A shot on target for the statisticians.

Uzbekistan remain threatening on the counter, with Khabibullaeva overpowering her marker and getting a shot off, but Chanu gets down and saves it with a strong right hand.

IND 0-0 UZB (36')

IND-W Vs UZB-W Live Score: Ratanbala Shot!

A great shot from distance by Ratanbala Devi, and it goes just wide of the left post, and Jonimqulova can only stare - she had absolutely no chance. India are growing into the match.

IND 0-0 UZB (40')

IND-W Vs UZB-W Live Score: Ratanbala Devi Down

The extreme humidity at Bengaluru is taking its toll on the players, and Ratanbala Devi goes down on the pitch and gets some attention from the physios. She leaves the field to get some treatment.

IND 0-0 UZB (44')

IND-W Vs UZB-W Live Score: Half Time

The two minutes of added time is over, and a first-half of end-to-end action comes to an end. It's goalless at the break, but there have been chances at both ends, and the visitors have dominated for most of the match. However, the Blue Tigresses have done well to keep it 0-0.

IND 0-0 UZB (HT)

IND-W Vs UZB-W Live Score: Second Half Starts

The second half starts with with the match still goalless. One change at half-time for both teams.

Pyari Xaxa IN; Manisha Naik OUT

Feruza Turdiboeva IN; Zarina Mamatkarimova OUT

IND 0-0 UZB (45')

IND-W Vs UZB-W Live Score: Feruza Shot!

Uzbekistan have started the second half strongly, pressing the Indian defence mercilessly. The visitors have most of the ball, and after Chanu punched a cross into the box, it falls to substitute Feruza, who tries her luck from distance. It goes over the bar, but not by far.

IND 0-0 UZB (48')

IND-W Vs UZB-W Live Score: Dangmei Shot!

India are slowly seeing more of the ball, playing ground passes with quick intensity to beat the Uzbek marking. Pyari Xaxa tries to play a one-two with Dangmei Grace, but the latter opts to shoot from outside the box. The connection is awkward, and it balloons away towards the far corner safely.

IND 0-0 UZB (55')

IND-W Vs UZB-W Live Score: Khabibullaeva SCORES!

The Indian defence finally comes undone from wave after wave of Uzbek attack. Nilufar and left-back Ablyakimova play a one-two and then plays in a terrific cross, and #10 Diyorakhon Khabibullaeva is alone in the box and pokes it past Chanu to give Uzbekistan the lead.

IND 0-1 UZB (56')

IND-W Vs UZB-W Live Score: Uzbekistan Knocking On The Door

The goal has given Uzbekistan a big boost in morale, and Chanu has done well to keep the goal difference to just one. A terrific save, right after the goal, from Nilufar's curling shot, and the custodian makes another good grab at the edge of her box to stop the blue attacking wave.

The Indian bench looks dejected at the moment.

IND 0-1 UZB (63')

IND-W Vs UZB-W Live Score: Substitutions

A couple of substitutions but nothing seems to be working at the moment for the Indian side. They would hope the fresh legs will help them find the equaliser. But so far, it is not working for the Blue Tigresses.

Meanwhile, S Priyadharshini just got booked with a yellow card.

IND 0-1 UZB (80')

IND-W Vs UZB-W Live Score: Full-time

India 0, Uzbekistan 1

IND-W Vs UZB-W Live Score: Full-time

A tough day for the Blue Tigresses but it was a decent performance from them. Uzbekistan dominated the game but could only find one goal and that is where Indian women will take confidence from. They stood up to Uzbekistan's consistent attacks and did it mostly well. Both teams were goalless in the first half but after the break Diyorakhon Khabibullaeva found a goal which would be the difference between the two sides.

Closing

That will be it from our side for this fixture. Keep reading more on OutlookIndia. Thank you for following.

Published At:
Tags

