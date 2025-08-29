India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, SAFF U-17 Women's Championship 2025: IND-W Double Their Over NEP-W In Thimpu

Indian U-17 squad at the national anthem. X/IndianFootball

India Vs Nepal Football Live: The Young Tigresses return to action today in the SAFF U-17 Women's Championship 2025, taking on Nepal at the scenic Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan. With India sitting atop the standings (23 points from four wins in four) after four dominant wins, including a 7-0 rout of Nepal in their opening fixture, this penultimate match offers a chance to consolidate their lead and edge closer to the title. Head coach Joakim Alexandersson will be looking to maintain the squad’s unbeaten run and defensive solidity, while Nepal aim to salvage pride in a tournament that has already slipped beyond their reach (three points from one win in four matches). Kick-off is scheduled for 5:30 PM IST, and the match will be streamed live on the Sportzworkz YouTube channel.

LIVE UPDATES

29 Aug 2025, 06:05:32 pm IST India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, SAFF U-17 Women's Championship 2025: NEP-W Survive IND-W Corner Corner taken and IND-W have ample of chances to bury in the third goal but NEP-W's Laxmi Oli, who palms it away and keeps the score to 2-0. India 2-0 Nepal 33'

29 Aug 2025, 06:00:05 pm IST India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, SAFF U-17 Women's Championship 2025: NEP-W Finding It Hard To Control IND-W IND-W are playing possession based football and Nira Chanu is at the heart of India's attack. Some neat, intricate play in the middle of the park and Nepal are finding it hard to contain. India 2-0 Nepal 29'

29 Aug 2025, 05:51:51 pm IST India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, SAFF U-17 Women's Championship 2025: IND-W With Big Chances Nepal U-17 will have a big evening here in Thimpu with India U-17 side having chance after chance on the former's goal. The NEP GK needs to be brave after her error that led to them conceding the opener. India 2-0 Nepal 20'

29 Aug 2025, 05:46:05 pm IST India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, SAFF U-17 Women's Championship 2025: IND-W Double Their Lead Pearl Fernandes doubles India's lead with a great lob over the goalie. Nira Chanu gives a great pass over the defence and Pearl makes no mistake as she doubles Blue Tigresses' lead in Thimpu. India 2-0 Nepal 14'

29 Aug 2025, 05:43:59 pm IST India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, SAFF U-17 Women's Championship 2025: IND-W All Over Their Opponents As usual, India U-17 are all over their Nepali opponents with the possession. Nepali U-17 girls are having a difficult time to break from their own half as India have attacked and made them sit deep. India 1-0 Nepal 12'

29 Aug 2025, 05:36:57 pm IST India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, SAFF U-17 Women's Championship 2025: IND-W Lead Via Nira Longjam Goal India U-17 have taken the lead and it's come from a free-kick via Nira Longjam in the sixth minute. The Nepali goalie could have done better but she fluffs her lines and the ball goes through her gloves for the goal. India 1-0 Nepal 6'

29 Aug 2025, 05:31:04 pm IST India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, SAFF U-17 Women's Championship 2025: Kick-off India vs Nepal SAFF U-17 Women's C'ship 2025 game is underway with the Blue Tigresses needing a victory and win the tournament. India 0-0 Nepal 1'

29 Aug 2025, 05:24:20 pm IST India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, SAFF U-17 Women's Championship 2025: National Anthems Time Players of both teams are out in the middle and it's national anthem time. India's go first followed by Nepal's. Kick-off imminent.

29 Aug 2025, 05:17:41 pm IST India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, SAFF U-17 Women's Championship 2025: Starting XIs Team news from Thimphu! ⚔️



The #YoungTigresses will be crowned #U17SAFFWomens2025 champions if they win today 🏆



Watch 🇮🇳🆚🇳🇵 LIVE at 17:30 IST 🕠 https://t.co/qkyqDRN9Jq#IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/1laTV9j1yF — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) August 29, 2025