India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, SAFF U-17 Women's Championship 2025: IND-W Double Their Over NEP-W In Thimpu

IND vs NEP, SAFF U-17 Women's Championship 2025 live blog: Follow real-time updates and all the goals from Changlimithang Stadium, Thimphu as India take on Nepal for the second time in the regional, age-group tournament

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indian-Football-U-17-Team
Indian U-17 squad at the national anthem. X/IndianFootball
India Vs Nepal Football Live: The Young Tigresses return to action today in the SAFF U-17 Women's Championship 2025, taking on Nepal at the scenic Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan. With India sitting atop the standings (23 points from four wins in four) after four dominant wins, including a 7-0 rout of Nepal in their opening fixture, this penultimate match offers a chance to consolidate their lead and edge closer to the title. Head coach Joakim Alexandersson will be looking to maintain the squad’s unbeaten run and defensive solidity, while Nepal aim to salvage pride in a tournament that has already slipped beyond their reach (three points from one win in four matches). Kick-off is scheduled for 5:30 PM IST, and the match will be streamed live on the Sportzworkz YouTube channel.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, SAFF U-17 Women's Championship 2025: NEP-W Survive IND-W Corner

Corner taken and IND-W have ample of chances to bury in the third goal but NEP-W's Laxmi Oli, who palms it away and keeps the score to 2-0.

India 2-0 Nepal 33'

India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, SAFF U-17 Women's Championship 2025: NEP-W Finding It Hard To Control IND-W

IND-W are playing possession based football and Nira Chanu is at the heart of India's attack. Some neat, intricate play in the middle of the park and Nepal are finding it hard to contain.

India 2-0 Nepal 29'

India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, SAFF U-17 Women's Championship 2025: IND-W With Big Chances

Nepal U-17 will have a big evening here in Thimpu with India U-17 side having chance after chance on the former's goal. The NEP GK needs to be brave after her error that led to them conceding the opener.

India 2-0 Nepal 20'

India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, SAFF U-17 Women's Championship 2025: IND-W Double Their Lead

Pearl Fernandes doubles India's lead with a great lob over the goalie. Nira Chanu gives a great pass over the defence and Pearl makes no mistake as she doubles Blue Tigresses' lead in Thimpu.

India 2-0 Nepal 14'

India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, SAFF U-17 Women's Championship 2025: IND-W All Over Their Opponents

As usual, India U-17 are all over their Nepali opponents with the possession. Nepali U-17 girls are having a difficult time to break from their own half as India have attacked and made them sit deep.

India 1-0 Nepal 12'

India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, SAFF U-17 Women's Championship 2025: IND-W Lead Via Nira Longjam Goal

India U-17 have taken the lead and it's come from a free-kick via Nira Longjam in the sixth minute. The Nepali goalie could have done better but she fluffs her lines and the ball goes through her gloves for the goal.

India 1-0 Nepal 6'

India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, SAFF U-17 Women's Championship 2025: Kick-off

India vs Nepal SAFF U-17 Women's C'ship 2025 game is underway with the Blue Tigresses needing a victory and win the tournament.

India 0-0 Nepal 1'

India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, SAFF U-17 Women's Championship 2025: National Anthems Time

Players of both teams are out in the middle and it's national anthem time. India's go first followed by Nepal's. Kick-off imminent.

India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, SAFF U-17 Women's Championship 2025: Starting XIs

India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, SAFF U-17 Women's Championship 2025: Streaming Info

When is the India vs Nepal SAFF U-17 Women’s Championship 2025?

India vs Nepal will kick off at 6 pm local time (5:30 pm IST) on Friday, August 29, at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimpu, Bhutan.

Where to watch the India vs Nepal SAFF U-17 Women’s Championship 2025 LIVE?

India vs Nepal match will be streamed live on the Sportzworkz YouTube channel.

Published At:
