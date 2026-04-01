India 2-1 Hong Kong, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Ryan Williams Scores On Debut As Blue Tigers Win
India sealed a hard-fought 2-1 win over Hong Kong in their final Group C fixture of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Tuesday. The night belonged to Ryan Williams, who marked his debut with a goal in the fourth minute – the fastest strike by an Indian debutant. Akash Mishra doubled the lead in the 50th minute, but Hong Kong pulled one back through Everton Camargo in the 65th minute. Despite a late push by the visitors, the Blue Tigers' defence, marshalled by Sandesh Jhingan, held firm to see out the victory.
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE