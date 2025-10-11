Hungary face Armenia in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers on October 11
Hungary have not won at home in six attempts, with one point in two games
Armenia recently ended a five-match winless streak with a win over Ireland
Hungary and Armenia will face each other at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on Saturday, October 11, in a crucial fixture in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers. This Group F encounter holds the potential to alter the standings as both nations compete for a coveted playoff berth behind group leaders Portugal.
Marco Rossi’s Hungary team has managed just one point from their initial two group-stage qualification fixtures. The Nemzeti Tizenegy squandered a 2-0 advantage, resulting in a 2-2 draw against the Republic of Ireland. They subsequently lost 3-2 to Portugal, with Joao Cancelo scoring a late goal.
Hungary have not secured a home victory in six attempts, and these struggles in Budapest intensify pressure before a vital match. They have only achieved two wins in their last 12 competitive outings, and a lack of defensive concentration has consistently cost them valuable results during their campaign.
Armenia have displayed improved form under new coach Yegishe Melikyan, who took charge in August, replacing John van 't Schip. After suffering a heavy 5-0 loss to Portugal, the Havakakan responded with a spirited 2-1 victory over the Republic of Ireland in Yerevan, thereby ending a five-fixture winless run.
That triumph elevated Armenia to third place in Group F with three points, placing them two points clear of Hungary. This win also restored confidence to a squad that has often found consistency elusive when playing away from home.
Despite being the underdogs, Armenia's young team has demonstrated resilience, but their away form remains a concern, with only one win in their last twelve matches played outside Yerevan.
Hungary Vs Armenia Head-To-Head
This upcoming match represents only the second time these two nations have met, with their first encounter being a 2-0 friendly victory for Hungary in 2004. For both teams, the stakes are immediate.
Hungary's aspirations of ending a 40-year World Cup absence depend on rediscovering home composure and securing crucial points. Meanwhile, Armenia seek to demonstrate that their revival under Melikyan can extend effectively beyond their home stadium.
Hungary Vs Armenia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifiers – Live Streaming Details
When is the Hungary vs Armenia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifiers being played?
The Hungary vs Armenia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifiers will be played on Saturday, October 11, 2025. Kick-off is scheduled for 9:30 PM IST.
Where is the Hungary vs Armenia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifiers being played?
The Hungary vs Armenia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifiers will be played at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.
Where to watch the Hungary vs Armenia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifiers live in India?
The Hungary vs Armenia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifiers will be live-streamed on the Soy LIV app and website in India. The television broadcasts will take place on the Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD TV channels.