Honduras 2-0 Mexico, CONCACAF Nations League: El Tri Boss Aguirre Struck By Beer Can After Defeat

Mexico coach Javier Aguirre was left bloodied after he was struck with a beer can in the aftermath of El Tri's 2-0 CONCACAF Nations League defeat to Honduras. (More Football News)
The can was thrown from the stands and struck Aguirre as he approached Honduras coach Reinaldo Rueda for a post-match handshake on Friday.
Celtic winger Luis Palma came off the bench to score both Honduras goals as they seized a 2-0 lead in the teams' quarter-final tie, which will be settled in Toluca on Tuesday.
CONCACAF has said it will investigate the incident, which Aguirre was unwilling to speak about after the match.
"They deserved to win, they were better than us in al areas, I've got nothing left but to congratulate them, and well, to try to lift my team's spirit," said Aguirre.
"The other thing, there's no point in even mentioning it because, well it's football, I'm not one to complain. Their fans made us feel very welcome."
Honduras boss Rueda, meanwhile, said the incident had overshadowed an impressive victory for his team.
"I'm sad because he's a human being. They hit the coach, that can't happen," said Rueda.