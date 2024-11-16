Football

Honduras 2-0 Mexico, CONCACAF Nations League: El Tri Boss Aguirre Struck By Beer Can After Defeat

The can was thrown from the stands and struck Aguirre as he approached Honduras coach Reinaldo Rueda for a post-match handshake on Friday

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Honduras vs Mexico, CONCACAF Nations League
Javier Aguirre leaves the pitch with a head injury
info_icon

Mexico coach Javier Aguirre was left bloodied after he was struck with a beer can in the aftermath of El Tri's 2-0 CONCACAF Nations League defeat to Honduras. (More Football News)

The can was thrown from the stands and struck Aguirre as he approached Honduras coach Reinaldo Rueda for a post-match handshake on Friday.

Celtic winger Luis Palma came off the bench to score both Honduras goals as they seized a 2-0 lead in the teams' quarter-final tie, which will be settled in Toluca on Tuesday.

CONCACAF has said it will investigate the incident, which Aguirre was unwilling to speak about after the match.

"They deserved to win, they were better than us in al areas, I've got nothing left but to congratulate them, and well, to try to lift my team's spirit," said Aguirre.

"The other thing, there's no point in even mentioning it because, well it's football, I'm not one to complain. Their fans made us feel very welcome."

Honduras boss Rueda, meanwhile, said the incident had overshadowed an impressive victory for his team.

"I'm sad because he's a human being. They hit the coach, that can't happen," said Rueda.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli Undergoes Scans In Australia Amid Injury Concerns - Report
  2. AUS Vs PAK Live Score, 2nd T20I: Spencer Johnson's Fifer Helps Australia Beat Pakistan By 13 Runs At SCG
  3. Gautam Gambhir's 'Prickly' Coaching Style: Tim Paine Warns Of A 'Long Summer' For India In Australia
  4. IND Vs RSA 4th T20I: Samson, Tilak Smash Splendid Centuries As Records Tumble In Johannesburg
  5. 'Los Angeles Doesn't Have A Cricket Venue,' So What? LA28 Chairman Is Ready To Find The Right Place
Football News
  1. Honduras 2-0 Mexico, CONCACAF Nations League: El Tri Boss Aguirre Struck By Beer Can After Defeat
  2. Uruguay 3-2 Colombia: Last-gasp Win Will 'Bring Everyone Closer', Says Marcelo Bielsa
  3. Ruben Amorim Wants Manchester United Players To Be Inspired By Club's History
  4. Scotland 1-0 Croatia, UEFA Nations League: John McGinn’s Late Strike Secures Vital Victory
  5. Scotland 1-0 Croatia, UEFA Nations League: Steve Clarke Hails Solid Tartan Army
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Vs Casper Ruud, Semi-Final 2 Live Streaming, ATP Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch Tennis Match
  2. ATP Finals: Ruud Survives Rublev Test To Enter Semis, Knocks Alcaraz Out
  3. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Swiatek, Raducanu Help Poland, Great Britain Advance
  4. Alexander Zverev Vs Taylor Fritz Live Streaming, ATP Finals: When, Where To Watch 1st Semi-Final On TV And Online
  5. ATP Finals 2024: Perfect Zverev Downs Alcaraz To Reach Semi-finals
Hockey News
  1. India 2-0 China LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Sangita, Salima Strike As IND Take Control Against CHN In Q3
  2. KOR Vs THA, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: South Korea Claim First Win With 4-0 Victory Over Thailand
  3. MAS Vs JPN, Hockey Women's ACT Highlights: Japan Defeat Malaysia 2-1 To Secure First Win After Series Of Draws
  4. India Thrash Thailand 13-0 To Continue Women's Asian Champions Trophy Winning Run - In Pics
  5. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jhansi Hospital Fire, Delhi Pollution, Trump Cabinet Picks And More | November 16 News Wrap
  2. Jhansi Hospital Fire: Prez, PM Condole Deaths Of Infants; Three-Tier Probe Ordered | Top Points
  3. Sukhbir Singh Badal Resigns As President Of Shiromani Akali Dal
  4. Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan Chowk Named After Birsa Munda | A Look At The Renaming Wave Of Recent Times
  5. Chhattisgarh: 5 Naxals Killed, 2 Security Personnel Injured In Bastar Encounter During Anti-Naxal Ops
Entertainment News
  1. Tamil Filmmaker Suresh Sangaiah Dies Of Liver Failure
  2. Deadpool & Wolverine On Disney+ Hotstar To Freedom at Midnight On SonyLiv – Top 5 OTT Picks For This Weekend
  3. Manoj Bajpayee Starrer The Fable Becomes The First Indian Film To Win Best Film At the 38th Leeds International Film Festival UK
  4. Coldplay Announces 4th Show In India: Check Out Date, Venue, Ticket Details
  5. Abhilash Sharma’s Swaha To Have Its India Premiere At The International Film Festival Of Kerala 2024
US News
  1. Ramaswamy And Musk Vow To Take “Chainsaw To Bureaucracy’| Trump Cabinet Picks So Far
  2. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  3. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  4. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  5. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
World News
  1. Jhansi Hospital Fire, Delhi Pollution, Trump Cabinet Picks And More | November 16 News Wrap
  2. Ramaswamy And Musk Vow To Take “Chainsaw To Bureaucracy’| Trump Cabinet Picks So Far
  3. Sexual Abuse, Rape Used As Weapons Of War In Sudan | War Against Women
  4. US To Return 1,440 Stolen Antiquities Valued Rs 83 Crores To India
  5. Israeli Strikes Kill 11 As Lebanon Ceasefire Efforts Appear To Gain Steam
Latest Stories
  1. Numerology And Relationships: Discovering Compatibility Through Numbers
  2. Decoding Your Birth Date: The Hidden Numerological Insights Behind Your Birthday
  3. MAS Vs JPN, Hockey Women's ACT Highlights: Japan Defeat Malaysia 2-1 To Secure First Win After Series Of Draws
  4. Horoscope For November 16, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Delhi Enters Day 4 Of 'Severe' AQI; Govt Announces Staggered Timings For Employees
  6. Weekly Horoscope For November 17th To November 23rd: Learn About The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Jake Paul Vs Mike Tyson Highlights: 'El Gallo' Beats Legend By Unanimous Decision In One-Sided Bout; Netflix Stream Unwieldy
  8. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Day 4 Round 5: Bengal Beat MP By 11 Runs; Karnataka, Vidarbha, Kerala All Settle For Draws