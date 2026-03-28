Greece 0-1 Paraguay, International Friendly: Diego Gomez Fires Los Guaranies To Win

Paraguay sealed a narrow 1-0 win over Greece in an international friendly at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium on Friday, with Diego Gomez's second-half strike proving to be the winner. Greece controlled the ball in the first half but failed to create clear openings. Paraguay sat deep, soaking pressure to preserve a clean sheet. The breakthrough for Los Guaranies came in the 52nd minute, with Gomez scoring from a set-piece situation. Greece pushed hard for an equaliser, but the visitors held firm to deny the Ethniki's misfiring attack.

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International Friendly Soccer Match: Greece vs Paraguay
Paraguay's players celebrate their victory at the international friendly soccer match between Greece and Paraguay in Piraeus, Greece. | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis
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International Friendly Soccer Match: Paraguay vs Greece
Paraguay's Alan Benitez, left, challenges for the ball with Greece's Andreas Tetteh during the international friendly soccer match between Greece and Paraguay in Piraeus, Greece. | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis
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Fifa International Friendly Match: Greece vs Paraguay
Paraguay's Alan Benitez receives medical attention during the international friendly soccer match between Greece and Paraguay in Piraeus, Greece. | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis
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Fifa International Friendly Match: Paraguay vs Greece
Paraguay's Alan Benitez, left, challenges for the ball with Greece's Andreas Tetteh during the international friendly soccer match between Greece and Paraguay in Piraeus, Greece. | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis
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Fifa International Friendly Match 2026: Greece vs Paraguay
Paraguay's players celebrate after Paraguay's Diego Gomez, centre, scored his side's opening goal during the international friendly soccer match between Greece and Paraguay in Piraeus, Greece. | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis
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Fifa International Friendly Match 2026: Paraguay vs Greece
Paraguay's Diego Gomez, right, scores his side's opening goal during the international friendly soccer match between Greece and Paraguay in Piraeus, Greece. | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis
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Greece vs Paraguay Fifa International Friendly Match 2026
Players in action during the international friendly soccer match between Greece and Paraguay in Piraeus, Greece. | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis
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Paraguay vs Greece Fifa International Friendly Match 2026
Paraguay's Alex Arce, left, challenges for the ball with Greece's Giorgos Masouras during the international friendly soccer match between Greece and Paraguay in Piraeus, Greece. | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis
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Friendly Soccer Match: Greece vs Paraguay
Greece's Anastasios Douvikas, left, challenges for the ball with Paraguay's Omar Alderete during the international friendly soccer match between Greece and Paraguay in Piraeus, Greece. | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis
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Friendly Soccer Match: Paraguay vs Greece
Paraguay's Julio Enciso, centre, challenges for the ball with Greece's Anastasios Bakasetas, left, and Greece's Christos Mouzakitis during the international friendly soccer match between Greece and Paraguay in Piraeus, Greece. | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis
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