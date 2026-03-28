Greece 0-1 Paraguay, International Friendly: Diego Gomez Fires Los Guaranies To Win
Paraguay sealed a narrow 1-0 win over Greece in an international friendly at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium on Friday, with Diego Gomez's second-half strike proving to be the winner. Greece controlled the ball in the first half but failed to create clear openings. Paraguay sat deep, soaking pressure to preserve a clean sheet. The breakthrough for Los Guaranies came in the 52nd minute, with Gomez scoring from a set-piece situation. Greece pushed hard for an equaliser, but the visitors held firm to deny the Ethniki's misfiring attack.
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