Gianluigi Donnarumma’s Agent Blasts ‘No Respect’ From PSG Amid Exit Drama

Gianluigi Donnarumma has been left of Paris Saint-Germain's squad for the UEFA Super Cup, and the goalkeeper has since hinted at his decision to leave the French Ligue 1 club

Paris Saint-Germain Gianluigi Donnarumma
File photo of Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Photo: File
  • Gianluigi Donnarumma's agent, Enzo Raiola, has criticised PSG for showing "zero respect" to the Italian goalkeeper during the exit talks

  • Raiola has claimed that "it's only about the money" for the Ligue 1 club amid Donnarumma's talks with other clubs about a transfer

  • Gianluigi Donnarumma has been left out of PSG's squad for the UEFA Super Cup match against Tottenham Hotspur

Gianluigi Donnarumma's agent, Enzo Raiola, has blasted Paris Saint-Germain over their treatment of the goalkeeper.

Donnarumma was left out of PSG's squad for the UEFA Super Cup clash with Tottenham on Wednesday by Luis Enrique, who claimed the club are "looking for a different profile".

The Italian has since hinted that he is going to leave the French champions, after releasing a statement saying he was "disappointed and disheartened" to be left out of the squad.

Donnarumma joined PSG on a free transfer from AC Milan in June 2021, and has since won four consecutive Ligue 1 titles, two Coupe de France trophies and last season's Champions League.

He has made 161 appearances for PSG in all competitions, keeping 54 clean sheets in the process. 

Donnarumma has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with both Manchester United and Manchester City reportedly interested in his signature.

But Raiola claims PSG's transfer demands could leave a move at risk of collapse despite seemingly wanting Donnarumma to leave.

"From Gianluigi's words, you can understand he is very sad about what happened. I am also surprised by PSG's reaction on this matter," Raiola told Sky Italy.

"There's zero respect by the club after four years together, and in the last 10 days it's fallen to pieces.

"PSG had some requests that were different from the standard ones he had in his contract, with a lower salary. He accepted these conditions because he was happy there.

"At that point, honestly, we decided to stop everything and speak again after the Champions League final. The choice was made [to leave] during the Club World Cup. PSG asked not to say anything about it, and this is also another sign of respect we had towards them.

"We will consider solutions now. Maybe in the Premier League there will be clubs able to pay what's needed. Paris Saint-Germain are asking for big money. They talk about respect, but it's only about the money."

