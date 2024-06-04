Football

International Friendly: Julian Nagelsmann Urges Germany To Be More Aggressive After Ukraine Stalemate

The Euro 2024 hosts were held in their penultimate warm-up match before the tournament, which begins on June 14, despite registering 27 shots on goal at Max-Morlock-Stadion

Nagelsmann challenged Germany after their goalless draw with Ukraine
info_icon

Julian Nagelsmann challenged Germany to demonstrate "more aggression" following their goalless draw with Ukraine in Nuremberg. (More Football News)

The Euro 2024 hosts were held in their penultimate warm-up match before the tournament, which begins on June 14, despite registering 27 shots on goal at Max-Morlock-Stadion.

Nagelsmann knows Germany must improve ahead of facing Scotland in the opening match of the European Championship, but observed the positives of their performances. 

"Obviously, we would have preferred a 2-0 or 3-0 win, but we played very well for long stretches of the game," he told Germany's official website. "To me, we looked like a team who really wanted to win.

"We were very good in the first 20 minutes, and we should have taken the lead. We also had six or seven chances just after the break. We need to show more aggression from crosses and put more pressure on the opposition defence."

"It's difficult to score goals against opponents who sit so deep," Joshua Kimmich added. "It's a shame we weren't able to get the goal.

England manager Gareth Southgate. - null
Euro 2024: England Manager Gareth Southgate Happy To Have Selection Headache

BY Stats Perform

"You could tell we were going for the win. We have to continue in the same vein and then, hopefully, get a win in our final friendly [against Greece on Friday]."

The introduction of debutant Maximilian Beier in the 59th minute breathed new life into the hosts, with the Hoffenheim striker rattling the crossbar within moments of his introduction and also drawing a smart save from Ukraine goalkeeper Anatolii Trubin soon after.

Nagelsmann, who named seven strikers in his provisional 27-man party, must cut one player before submitting his final squad later this week, but the Germany boss said the 21-year-old did his chances of remaining no harm.

"Maxi got stuck in well and played a good game," the head coach added "He handled everything well and worked hard defensively. He had three good chances.

"As it stands now, no one deserves to go home. He has made it more likely [that he will remain]."

Nagelsmann is set to lead Germany into his first major international tournament.

The 36-year-old has sought advice from former bosses including Rudi Voller, Jurgen Klinsmann and Joachim Low, and revealed there was a recurring theme in their words of wisdom.

"There is no blueprint," he said. "The answers were very similar; you have to listen to your gut feeling. You have to react to the here and now,"

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Outlook Talks: Satish Padmanabhan & Nidhi Sinha Discuss Elections’ Impact on Stock Market
  2. Andhra Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: Chandrababu Naidu's TDP Set For Big Win, Leading In 136 Seats
  3. 'This Is Moral Defeat Of Narendra Modi': Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Kharge
  4. EC Bypolls Results 2024 LIVE: Cong Wins 3 Seats In Himachal; BJP Secures 3 In Gujarat
  5. Bypolls Results 2024: Cong Wins 4 Out 6 Seats In Himachal; BJP Sweep In Gujarat | Winners FULL LIST
Entertainment News
  1. Amid Trolling, Adhyayan Suman Shares Advice For ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal: Important To Not Live In A Bubble
  2. How To Embody Elegance Of Gowns And Sarees? Ankita Lokhande Shines With Some Inspirations
  3. Randhir Kapoor Calls Himself A ‘Bad Father’ For Not Supporting Kareena Kapoor, Karisma’s Career: I Am Very Proud Of Them
  4. Sanjay Leela Bhansali Reveals Plot Details Of ‘Heeramandi 2’: The Women Now Come From Lahore To The Film World
  5. Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Clicked Together As They Step Out For A Dinner Date In Mumbai
Sports News
  1. International Friendly: Harry Kane Delighted As Cole Palmer Opens England Account On First Three Lions Start
  2. Football Transfer: Kylian Mbappe Revels In 'Dream Come True' After Completing Real Madrid Move
  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Grigor Dimitrov, QFs Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch French Open 2024 Match
  4. World Championship Of Legends: Australia Champions Team Revealed - Check Who's In The Squad
  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2024, England Vs Scotland Live Scores: Jos Buttler's Squad Begins Title Defense Quest In Barbados
World News
  1. Heat Wave Alert: California, Arizona, Las Vegas Brace For Record-Breaking Temperature, Health Risks
  2. Bald Eagles Are Back In US, New Jersey To Delist The Species From Endangered List
  3. A Military Training Plane Crashes In Central Turkiye, Killing Its 2 Pilots
  4. Indonesia's Mount Ibu Erupts, Spewing Red Lava, Thick Ash And Dark Clouds Into The Sky
  5. South Korean President Vows To Expand Aid Contribution, Mineral Ties With Africa
Latest Stories
  1. ECI Lok Sabha Result: NDA Set For Majority, INDIA Exceeds Expectations
  2. Jammu Kashmir Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti Both Concede Defeat
  3. UP Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: INDIA Bloc Shines, Ahead In 45 Seats
  4. Odisha Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2024: BJD Rule Sees Ends As BJP Secures Majority | Highlights
  5. Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: NDA's Tally Under 300 In Trends, Congress Says 'Country Clearly Doesn’t Want Modi'
  6. Andhra Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: Chandrababu Naidu's TDP Set For Big Win, Leading In 136 Seats
  7. Election Results 2024: BJP, Congress Tied In Telangana, NDA Heading Towards Majority In Andhra; DMK, Allies Set To Sweep In Tamil Nadu
  8. EC Bypolls Results 2024 LIVE: Cong Wins 3 Seats In Himachal; BJP Secures 3 In Gujarat