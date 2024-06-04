International Friendly: Julian Nagelsmann Urges Germany To Be More Aggressive After Ukraine Stalemate

Julian Nagelsmann challenged Germany to demonstrate "more aggression" following their goalless draw with Ukraine in Nuremberg. (More Football News)
The Euro 2024 hosts were held in their penultimate warm-up match before the tournament, which begins on June 14, despite registering 27 shots on goal at Max-Morlock-Stadion.
Nagelsmann knows Germany must improve ahead of facing Scotland in the opening match of the European Championship, but observed the positives of their performances.
"Obviously, we would have preferred a 2-0 or 3-0 win, but we played very well for long stretches of the game," he told Germany's official website. "To me, we looked like a team who really wanted to win.
"We were very good in the first 20 minutes, and we should have taken the lead. We also had six or seven chances just after the break. We need to show more aggression from crosses and put more pressure on the opposition defence."
"It's difficult to score goals against opponents who sit so deep," Joshua Kimmich added. "It's a shame we weren't able to get the goal.
"You could tell we were going for the win. We have to continue in the same vein and then, hopefully, get a win in our final friendly [against Greece on Friday]."
The introduction of debutant Maximilian Beier in the 59th minute breathed new life into the hosts, with the Hoffenheim striker rattling the crossbar within moments of his introduction and also drawing a smart save from Ukraine goalkeeper Anatolii Trubin soon after.
Nagelsmann, who named seven strikers in his provisional 27-man party, must cut one player before submitting his final squad later this week, but the Germany boss said the 21-year-old did his chances of remaining no harm.
"Maxi got stuck in well and played a good game," the head coach added "He handled everything well and worked hard defensively. He had three good chances.
"As it stands now, no one deserves to go home. He has made it more likely [that he will remain]."
Nagelsmann is set to lead Germany into his first major international tournament.
The 36-year-old has sought advice from former bosses including Rudi Voller, Jurgen Klinsmann and Joachim Low, and revealed there was a recurring theme in their words of wisdom.
"There is no blueprint," he said. "The answers were very similar; you have to listen to your gut feeling. You have to react to the here and now,"