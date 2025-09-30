Arne Slot warned Liverpool ahead of their UCL game against Galatasaray
Arne Slot warned Liverpool must quickly learn from their mistakes at Crystal Palace before they visit Galatasaray on Tuesday in the Champions League.
The Premier League leaders were beaten 2-1 at Selhurst Park as Eddie Nketiah produced the winner in the seventh minute of stoppage time on Saturday.
A gut-wrenching defeat ended Slot's unbeaten start to the season, and the Dutchman could have no complaints, having seen Palace amass 2.92 expected goals (xG) and fire seven shots on target to Liverpool's four.
Slot knows his side have to respond on their next trip to Turkiye, where they will hope to make it back-to-back Champions League wins after their dramatic 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid in Liverpool's opener.
"Win, lose or draw; if you want to compete for trophies and wear a Liverpool shirt, you have to give your all and play with good football," Slot said at Monday's pre-match press conference.
"We conceded so many chances against Palace, so we can improve and those things I will show them tonight to the players."
Tuesday will prove a tough task at Galatasaray, who are unbeaten in their last two home games against Liverpool, drawing 1-1 in February 2002 and winning 3-2 in December 2006.
Liverpool have won 13 of their last 14 matches in the group/league phase of the Champions League (L1), however.
If the Reds are to continue that impressive streak, Slot acknowledged Liverpool must improve, especially from set-pieces.
"For me, defending is only a small margin," he added. "One of our strengths [last season] was that we kept teams away from our goal and that starts somewhere else, not defenders.
"We have conceded four goals from set-pieces, so we have changed full-backs, but we have changed a bit more.
"The goals we conceded, I will look back in detail, but the first thing that comes to my mind is not that the new full-backs are the problem.
"We need 11 players to work incredibly hard to stop chances... you can work as hard as you want, but set-pieces are a different game inside the game.
"We hardly conceded from set-pieces last season, so we have to prove we have been unlucky with that, because that can happen. But we definitely have to improve because I see teams who win Premier League games because of set-pieces."
At the other end of the pitch, Federico Chiesa has not travelled for the upcoming fixture due to an injury sustained against Palace, where he had equalised just three minutes from time before Nketiah's winner.
He will be a big miss with four goal involvements (two goals, two assists) in six appearances in all competitions for Liverpool this season – more than Chiesa managed in 14 games for the club last season (two goals, one assist).
"He got a little niggle, I think that is the word, in the last game against Palace," said Slot. "He tried it in training, but he couldn't end the session, so we decided not to take him because in a few days it is Chelsea."