Football

Galatasaray SK's Wilfried Zaha Moves To Lyon For 2024-25 Ligue 1 Season

Galatasaray have said that the French side will pay a temporary transfer fee of £2.52million for the services of the Ivory Coast international

Wilfried-Zaha
Wilfried Zaha has joined French side Lyon from Galatasaray
Lyon have confirmed the arrival of Wilfried Zaha on loan from Galatasaray for the 2024-25 Ligue 1 season. (More Sports News)

Zaha, who joined Galatasaray in 2023 from Crystal Palace, made 42 appearances in all competitions for the Turkish side, scoring 10 goals. 

Galatasaray have said that the French side will pay a temporary transfer fee of £2.52million for the services of the Ivory Coast international. 

However, the 31-year-old was limited to substitute outings for the latter stages of the campaign, starting two of Galatasaray's last 10 league games. 

Zaha's final appearance came in their Turkish Super Cup defeat to Besiktas in August, playing 15 minutes in a 5-0 defeat in Istanbul. 

He becomes Lyon's 12th signing of the transfer window as they aim to improve on their sixth place finish in Ligue 1 last campaign. 

