Fulham secured a 1-0 victory over Leeds United at Craven Cottage
Gabriel Gudmundsson's own goal decided the match in stoppage time
Marco Silva acknowledged the team's fortune in the win
Marco Silva admitted that Fulham felt "a bit fortunate" to come away with their 1-0 victory against Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday.
It looked like the points were set to be shared at Craven Cottage, but Gabriel Gudmundsson was wrong-footed by a Sasa Lukic corner in the fourth minute of stoppage time and headed the ball into his own net.
It marks Fulham's first win of the Premier League season, and is their third consecutive victory over Leeds, the first time they have managed such a run against them.
Fulham failed to attempt a single shot in the first half – the third time on record they have done so in a home Premier League game – but grew into the game.
They had just five shots overall, worth 0.7 xG, while holding firm against Leeds' early pressure, and Silva acknowledged how hard they had to work to get the three points.
"Definitely a tight game, very difficult in some moments to break them down," Silva told BBC Match of the Day.
"You felt straight away the changes that Daniel [Farke] made to his team were to be much more conservative out wide, control better our left-hand side – and they did it.
"With good organisation, it is not easy to break them down. In the first half, we were probably too slow. We did not take too many risks. I think second half we were much better, more dynamic.
"In these moments, you can have a bit of fatigue, and in the last 30 minutes, we did create some dangerous moments around their box.
"An own goal in the last minute of the game, so we have to feel a bit fortunate. A nice feeling for us, a difficult feeling for Daniel and the Leeds boys, but that is part of the game.
"It was important for us to keep a clean sheet because we need to create this habit, and it allowed us to go on and try to win the game."
Leeds, meanwhile, have now lost each of their last nine Premier League away games in London.
Slightly worrying for Daniel Farke will be the fact that Leeds have scored just one goal in the top-flight so far this season (on MD1 v Everton), with this being their fewest after four games of a league campaign in the club's history.
Leeds also had chances to win it, with Sean Longstaff's driven effort skimming the bar in the first half, but despite his disappointment, Farke noted there were positives to take from the performance.
"Yeah, of course, as we all know, sometimes football can be cruel and can be heartbreaking," Farke told BBC Match of the Day.
"Sometimes you are on the lucky side, and [on Saturday] we were definitely on the unlucky side. I feel for the lads, after a couple of difficult weeks, we showed an excellent away performance - we were rock solid.
"Football can be like this, but I'm just proud of the performance and how we dealt with the offensive threats of Fulham, how controlled we were. For 65 minutes, we looked the side more likely to win this game."
On the Gudmundsson own goal, he added: "I'm working a long time in football, but such a strange situation, I've not seen. Even a striker would struggle to score such a header. I think maybe we was concentrated on the blocking and lost his balance and was then a bit surprised.
"It's difficult to explain. Of course, he's the most heartbroken in the dressing room, so he doesn't need any criticism from me. He needs an arm around the shoulder."