Alessandro Costacurta backed Nicolo Zaniolo to shine at Atalanta and believes his re-emergence this season could prove crucial for the future of the national side. (More Football News)
Zaniolo, who spent last season on loan with Aston Villa, has returned to Italy to join the Europa League champions, with an obligation to make his move permanent from Galatasaray.
The 25-year-old made 40 appearances under Unai Emery last year, but only 13 came from the start, managing just 830 minutes of action in the Premier League.
Zaniolo's most impressive display came during Villa's 2-0 league triumph over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, operating on the left-hand side of midfield.
Former Milan boss Costacurta is hopeful the 25 year-old will perform well for his new side this year, which will then translate to the international stage with the Azzurri.
He told Tuttosport: “I support Zaniolo because he is an Italian guy who has returned home and because we need a talent who can lead the national team."
Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini was able to get the best out of Gianluca Scamacca after he endured an indifferent time in England with West Ham.
And Costacurta believes the 66-year-old could be pivotal for Zaniolo too, as the Italian aims to rediscover the form he found during his five-year stint with Roma.
“Zaniolo is an intriguing pick for Gasperini," Costacurta said.
"If he’s able to revamp Zaniolo’s career as he did with Scamacca, he will deserve the Coach of the Century award.”
Atalanta play Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup on August 14 before beginning their Serie A campaign away to Torino on August 25.