Former Ligue 1 Giants Bordeaux Demoted To French Third Tier After Collapse Of FSG Talks

Bordeaux will play in the third tier of French football next season after a proposed takeover by Liverpool's owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) fell through. (More Football News)
The six-time French champions, who last won Ligue 1 in 2008-09, have spent the last two seasons in Ligue 2 after finishing bottom of the top flight in 2021-22.
They finished 12th under former Liverpool and Spain winger Albert Riera last term, but their long-term financial struggles came to a head when the Direction Nationale du Controle de Gestion (DNCG) recommended they be demoted to the Championnat National.
Bordeaux successfully appealed the same sanction in 2022 but after FSG withdrew from talks regarding a takeover, they have accepted the punishment ahead of 2024-25.
"While discussions had resumed in recent days, FSG representatives indicated yesterday, Monday, July 22, to Bordeaux and its shareholders their desire not to follow through despite the assurances provided by various stakeholders," a club statement said.
"Therefore, in the absence of new elements, Bordeaux withdrew the appeal lodged against the decision of the DNCG.
"As a result, Bordeaux accepts the sanction of administrative demotion to the Championnat National for the 2024-2025 season and will be summoned again to present its budget to the DNCG.
"The period which is opening should allow FC Girondins de Bordeaux to come back stronger and at the highest level."