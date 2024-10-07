Football

Fiorentina 2-1 AC Milan, Serie A: Gudmundsson Seals Win After De Gea Penalty Heroics

In a pulsating encounter that saw three missed penalties and two red cards, Fiorentina prevailed to halt Paulo Fonseca's Serie A winning run

ac-milan-fiorentina-football-serie-a
Fiorentina's David de Gea saved two penalties against Milan
info_icon

David de Gea saved two penalties for Fiorentina, setting the stage for Albert Gudmundsson to score the winner in a 2-1 victory over Milan. (More Football News)

In a pulsating encounter that saw three missed penalties and two red cards, Fiorentina prevailed to halt Paulo Fonseca's Serie A winning run.

The hosts had the first spot-kick of the game, with Moise Kean's tame effort being kept out by Mike Maignan before the forward had a goal disallowed for offside.

Former Milan midfielder Yacine Adli did break the deadlock soon after, ricocheting a low shot in off the far post from the edge of the box, and De Gea kept them ahead at the break, superbly denying Theo Hernandez from the spot. 

Thiago Motta was frustrated with Juventus' finishing on Sunday - null
Juventus 1-1 Cagliari, Serie A: Thiago Motta Bemoans Profligate Juve Showing

BY Stats Perform

Kean had a second goal chalked off for offside in the second half and Milan wasted another golden opportunity from 12 yards, as De Gea got down well to keep out Tammy Abraham this time. 

On the hour mark, an in-form Christian Pulisic finally pulled the visitors level with a perfect volley, but the drama was far from over as Gudmundsson drilled his low shot past Maignan to put Fiorentina back in front in the 73rd minute.

Emotions ran high in the final moments as Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino was sent off, while Hernandez also received his marching orders for arguing with the referee after the final whistle had gone.

Data Debrief: De Gea's penalty redemption

For all the plaudits De Gea received while at Manchester United, one blip on his record was his struggles against penalties.

However, with his impressive showing against Milan, he became the first goalkeeper to make two penalty saves in a single Serie A match since Federico Marchetti in May 2016.

Since his debut in the top five European leagues (2009-10), the Spaniard has saved 10 of his 52 penalties in the league, including each of the last three, having also saved one against Fulham in May 2023.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BAN Match
  2. What Gives? Pakistan Cricket's Litany Of Woes Overflowing In 2024
  3. West Indies Tour Of Sri Lanka 2024, Live Streaming: Squads, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  4. IND Vs BAN, 1st T20I: How Arshdeep Set Up India Win Over Bangladesh - Data Debrief
  5. China Vs Mongolia, Women's East Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Match On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Fiorentina 2-1 AC Milan, Serie A: Gudmundsson Seals Win After De Gea Penalty Heroics
  2. Eintracht Frankfurt 3-3 Bayern Munich: Kompany Not Concerned Despite The Bavarians' Defensive Issues
  3. Girona 2-1 Athletic Bilbao: Inaki Williams Shares Blame As The Lions Miss Three Penalties Against Gironistes
  4. Bristol City 1-1 Cardiff City: Liam Manning Bemoans The Robins' Struggles After Severnside Derby Draw
  5. Brighton 3-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Hurzeler Lauds Seagulls Comeback After Finding Missing Confidence
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Gauff Took A Relaxed Approach Against Muchova In The Final
  2. China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Wins Title, Becoming The Youngest Champion In 14 Years
  3. Shanghai Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Passes Stern Wu Yibing Test To Enter Fourth Round
  4. Wuhan Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WTA 1000 Tennis Tournament
  5. Shanghai Masters: Jannik Sinner Battles Past Tomas Martin Etcheverry To Enter Round Of 16
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  4. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  5. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Solar Storm Warning: ISRO On Alert As India Braces for Potential Disruptions | Details
  2. Hindu Seer Narsinghanand's Alleged Hate Speech Against Prophet Leads To Several FIRs Across India | Details
  3. Sonam Wangchuk Launches Hunger Strike At Ladakh Bhawan After Protest Denied at Jantar Mantar
  4. 5-Year-Old Boy Assaulted in Pune; Girl Raped And Murdered In Bengal, Outrage And Protests Erupt
  5. Day In Pics: October 06, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  2. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  3. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  4. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  5. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
US News
  1. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  2. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  3. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
  4. Hurricane Leslie Strengthens To Category 1. What To Know About Its Path And Impact
  5. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
World News
  1. Iran And Israel Inch Closer To All Out War
  2. Why Arab Governments Stay Indifferent To Palestine
  3. Israel In Gaza: No End In Sight To The War To End All Wars
  4. Antarctica Turning Green? Rapid Plant Growth Highlights Alarming Effects Of Climate Change
  5. Israel's Defense Minister Warns Iran Could End Up Like Gaza Or Beirut
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Horoscope For October 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Haryana Assembly Election: Young Voters Could Play Decisive Role
  3. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: What Past Vote Shares Foretell
  4. Why Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Chose The Famous Imam Khomeini Mosque For His Rare Sermon
  5. South Korea Vs Philippines Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers: PHI Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  6. Failed Alliance Saves Congress From Harakiri In Haryana
  7. Haryana Assembly Election: Women, A Conspicuous Absence In Mewat’s Electoral Pitches
  8. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 63% Voter Turnout Till 5:30 PM; CM Saini Slams Congress Over 'Jhooth And Loot'