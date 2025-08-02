Fikayo Tomori ‘Happy’ At AC Milan Amid Juventus Links

Fikayo Tomori has reiterated that he is "happy" to stay at AC Milan for the upcoming season. The centre-back has been linked with potential transfers to Serie A rivals Juventus and a return to England with Tottenham over the past eight months.
Since joining Milan in January 2021, Tomori has made 129 league appearances and kept 41 clean sheets across those matches.
The 27-year-old has won 62.7% of his duels (526/839) and 57.3% of his tackles (145/253) in the Italian top-flight, while also helping the Rossoneri win the Serie A title in 2022 and the Supercoppa Italiana trophy in 2025.
Tomori has two years left on his contract at the San Siro and insisted he is committed to the club.
"[I’m] happy. Until the last day I wear this shirt, I will give everything for Milan," Tomori told Gazzetta dello Sport.
"I have always said I was happy here. [That] will never change."