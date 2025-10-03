Unai Emery's side defeated their Dutch opponent in their Europa League tie
Villa were denied a penalty after Maatsen went down under Read’s challenge
Villa remained unbeaten across their six major European games against Dutch sides
Aston Villa's winning start to their Europa League campaign continued as they beat Feyenoord 2-0 on Thursday.
In a game dominated by VAR calls, a moment of magic from Emiliano Buendia in the 61st minute, followed by John McGinn's strike, sealed the Villans' third consecutive win in all competitions.
VAR contention was at the heart of the first half as Anel Ahmedhodzic escaped a red card for bringing down Ollie Watkins, Ayase Ueda saw a goal ruled out for a foul, and Villa were denied a penalty after Ian Maatsen went down under Givairo Read’s challenge.
It was the visitors who drew first blood, though, when Boubacar Kamara teed up Buendia on the edge of the box, with the Argentinian whipping a strike past Timon Wellenreuther in the Feyenoord goal.
McGinn doubled Villa's lead 18 minutes later, coolly slotting into the bottom-right corner after the ball fortuitously fell into his path from Gijs Smal's challenge on a breaking Donyell Malen.
Unai Emery's side will face another Dutch opponent in their next Europa League outing, with Go Ahead Eagles visiting Villa Park, while Feyenoord host Panathinaikos.
Data Debrief: McGinn leads by captain's example again
McGinn was on the scoresheet for the third game running for Villa, having previously found the net against both Bologna and Fulham last week.
The Scotland international was pivotal in the middle of the park for Emery's side, with the combative captain winning possession back for his side on seven occasions — the most of any Villa player.
Villa remain unbeaten across their six major European games against teams from the Netherlands (W5 D1), their most matches against sides from any country without suffering defeat.