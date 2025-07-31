Barcelona cruised to a 7-3 victory over Seoul in an entertaining pre-season friendly at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Thursday.
Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring after just eight minutes, tapping into an empty net after profiting from Lamine Yamal's shot hitting the post.
The youngster got on the scoresheet six minutes later, though, drilling low into the bottom corner after his attempted throughball rebounded to him.
But Seoul soon pulled one back, with Joan Garcia unable to keep out Cho Young-Wook's strike just before the half-hour mark.
Yazan Al Arab pulled Seoul level in the first minute of stoppage time after a mix-up in Barcelona's defence, only for Yamal restored the LaLiga champions' lead on the stroke of half-time after cutting inside from the right to pick out the top-left corner.
Barcelona then picked up where they left off in the second half, with Andreas Christensen's long-range effort skimming into the bottom-left corner in the 55th minute.
Ferran Torres darted in behind the defence to catch out Kang Hyeon-Mu at the near post 74 minutes in, with Gavi adding Barca's sixth two minutes later, superbly turning his marker to get into space before sending a powerful shot into the net.
Jung Han-Min pulled another goal back for Seoul with five minutes left, peeling off the back of the defence before picking out the bottom-right corner, but Torres restored Barcelona's four-goal cushion in the 88th minute, latching onto Marcus Rashford's deflected pass.
Data Debrief: Barcelona put on a show
Flick put out a strong starting line-up in the first half, with Lewandowski and Yamal both showing their attacking prowess, and Barcelona scored with three of their four shots on target in that time.
They upped the stakes again after the break, having made 11 changes. They had 10 shots, nine of which were on target, and scored four times, massively outperforming their 0.82 expected goals (xG) in the second half.
Barcelona also had six 'big' chances, 34 touches in the opposition box and 66 final-third entries, and while their defence was caught out at times (conceding three of four shots on target), Flick will take positives.