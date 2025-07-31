FC Seoul vs Barcelona Live Score: Robert Lewandowski celebrates with his teammates after scoring the first goal. | Photo: X/FCBarcelona

Catch the highlights of the pre-season club friendly match between FC Seoul and FC Barcelona at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Thursday, 31 July 2025. The Blaugrana emerged victorious in a ten-goal thriller at Seoul. Barcelona took a two-goal lead through Robert Lewandowski (8’) and Lamine Yamal (14’), but Cho Young-Wook pulled one back in the 26th minute. After a miss by Dani Olmo, Yazan Abu Al-Arab equalised in injury time, but Yamal put Barcelona ahead right before half time, two minutes later. The second half belonged to the La Liga giants, who added through the scoreline through Andreas Christensen (55’), Ferran Torres (74’, 88’), and Gavi (76’). Substitute Jung Han-Min scored a late consolation for FC Seoul in the 85th minute. Read the play-by-play updates from the FC Seoul vs Barcelona, pre-season football match, right here.

31 Jul 2025, 03:43:28 pm IST FC Seoul Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: Barcelona Starting XI Joan Garcia; Koundé, Araujo, Cubarsí, Balde; Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Dani Olmo; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal View this post on Instagram A post shared by FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona)

31 Jul 2025, 03:57:44 pm IST FC Seoul Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: FC Seoul Starting XI Hyeon-Mu Kang; Yazan Abu Al-Arab, Seung-Won Jung, Jin-su Kim, Soo-il Park; Jesse Lingard, Seung-Mo Lee, Anderson Oliveira, Tae-Wook Jeong; Young-Wook Cho, Seon-Min Moon View this post on Instagram A post shared by FC SEOUL (@fcseoul)

31 Jul 2025, 04:07:59 pm IST FC Seoul Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: Where To Watch The pre-season friendly between FC Seoul and Barcelona can be livestreamed through the FanCode website and app in India.

31 Jul 2025, 04:37:34 pm IST FC Seoul Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: Kick Off! And the match is underway! It's hot and humid in Seoul, and all eyes are the Barcelona side, looking to get a win against Seoul on their home pitch. FSCL 0-0 BAR (0')

31 Jul 2025, 04:42:32 pm IST FC Seoul Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: Strong Start For FCB The opening five minutes is all FC Barcelona, who have neraly 90% of ball posession. Lamine Yamal had a dartin run in the box cut short by a challenge by Al-Arab, but the referee waves play on. FCSL 0-0 BAR (5')

31 Jul 2025, 04:46:06 pm IST FC Seoul Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: Lewandowski SCORES! Barcelona make the most of their dominant start, and it's Lewandowski who gets the opening goal. A good counter from Barcelona sees Olmo thread it through to Yamal on the right, and the winger sees his attempt touched on to the post by Kang. Unluckily for the goalkeeper, it falls to the Polish striker, who rolls it into an empty net. FCSL 0-1 BAR (8') Robert Lewandowski | FC Seoul 0-1 Barcelona ⚽️

31 Jul 2025, 04:51:45 pm IST FC Seoul Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: Yamal SCORES! Who else, but Barcelona's very own superstar Lamine Yamal to get the second goal. It was a solo effort by the 18-year-old, who took on three defenders before trying to pass it to Olmo. The ball instead ricocheted off a Seoul defender's legs to return to Yamal, who takes a shot with his left. Kang got a hand on it, but it crept to the bottom corner. FSCL 0-2 BAR (14') Lamine Yamal | FC Seoul 0-2 Barcelona ⚽️

31 Jul 2025, 04:57:02 pm IST FC Seoul Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: Seoul Push Ahead 20 minutes in, and FC Seoul are trying to give some competition to the Barcelona defenders. For now, both Kounde and Balde have kept the Seoul wingers quiet with some tidy defensive work. FCSL 0-2 BAR (20')

31 Jul 2025, 05:02:11 pm IST FC Seoul Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: Game Opening Up The match is getting a bit more open now, with both sides trying to carve up chances. Moon tried to play through Lingard down the right, but the former Manchester United forward was flagged offside - it was a thight call. Pedri then played Lewandowski through with a terrific pass, but the Pole's cross was grabbed by Kang. FCSL 0-2 BAR (25')

31 Jul 2025, 05:03:48 pm IST FC Seoul Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: Cho SCORES! Terrible defending from Barcelona to concede the goal, but take nothing away from Cho Young-Wook's finish. Moon tried to square the ball across the face of goal, but it went past everyone. Barcelona tried to clear, but the ball was won by Kim Jin-Su and crossed into the box, where Cho hit it first time and off it went past Joan Garcia to the back of the net. Barcelona are not happy, claiming that the Seoul forward was offside when the cross was played in, but the goal stands. FCSL 1-2 BAR (26') Cho Young Wook | FC Seoul 1-2 Barcelona ⚽️



31 Jul 2025, 05:11:28 pm IST FC Seoul Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: Seoul On The Rise Cho's goal has given FC Seoul a bit of confidence, and the home side are pushing ahead in numbers. Cho was almost played through with a killer ball, but the forward could not get his footing right, and Lingard is caught offside again soon after on the right flank. That's four offsides now for the Seoul side. FCSL 1-2 BAR (34')

31 Jul 2025, 05:16:40 pm IST FC Seoul Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: Tempo Drops After a whirlwind opening quarter, the tempo has dropped a bit from the Barcelona players. Seoul are sitting deep while out of posession, trying to choke out the Barcelona wingers of any space, but are still trying to commit numbers forward in search of an equaliser. FCSL 1-2 BAR (40')

31 Jul 2025, 05:21:51 pm IST FC Seoul Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: Olmo CHANCE! Superb play from Raphinha down the left flank, who did well to keep the ball in and then put in the afterburners to get through. The Brazilian cut it back to Olmo, and the Spaniard, under no pressure whatsoever, puts it wide of the right post. A big, big chance for Barcelona. FCSL 1-2 BAR (45')

31 Jul 2025, 05:23:01 pm IST FC Seoul Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: Al-Arab SCORES! You couldn't make this up! Al-Arab, the Jordanian full-back, is released by Anderson. He runs past his marker and shoots with his left, finding the far post beyond the reach of a diving Joan Garcia. How costly will Olmo's miss prove to be? FCSL 2-2 BAR (45+1') Yazan Al-Arab | FC Seoul 2-2 Barcelona ⚽️

31 Jul 2025, 05:25:12 pm IST FC Seoul Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: Yamal SCORES! Outstanding from Yamal, who gets his second of the game. Olmo, who missed a big chance a while ago, did well to release Yamal down the right. The teenager turned and completely took Kim out of the game, and then finished with his left past Kang. Barcelona retake the lead right before the break. FCSL 2-3 BAR (45+3') Lamine Yamal | FC Seoul 2-3 Barcelona ⚽️

31 Jul 2025, 05:26:52 pm IST FC Seoul Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: Half Time The first half comes to an end, and it had everything! From two injury time goals to hard tackles to skillful play from both sets of players, the stage is set for a terrific second half to come. FCSL 2-3 BAR (HT)

31 Jul 2025, 05:43:58 pm IST FC Seoul Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: Second Half Starts Both teams are back on the pitch, and the second half is underway! A number of changes for both sides. Seoul bring on Choi Cheol-Won in between the sticks. Jun Choi, Lucas Rodrigues, Marko Dugandzic, Park Seong-Hun, and Hwang Do-Yoon are also on for the home side. Wojciech Szczesny comes on for Barcelona in place of Joan Garcia. The Blaugrana also bring on Marcus Rashford for his second Barcelona appareance, and he will be up against his former Man United teammate Jesse Lingard. Hector Fort, Andreas Christensen, Gerard Mratin, Marc Casado, Gavi, Fermin Lopez, Jofre Torrents, and Ferrad Torres also come on. New signing Roony Bardghji replaces Lamine Yamal. FCSL 2-3 BAR (45')

31 Jul 2025, 05:49:01 pm IST FC Seoul Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: FCB Push Forward The wholly new Barcelona playing XI are continuing with their attacks, and Ferran Torres looks incredibly motivated to get himself on the scoresheet. Seoul are holding on at the moment. Rashford cuts in from the left and has a shot with his right, bringing out a routine save from Choi. FCSL 2-3 BAR (52')

31 Jul 2025, 05:53:35 pm IST FC Seoul Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: Christensen SCORES! A screamer of a goal to add to this match's list. Andreas Christensen, who spent most of last season out injured, makes a statement after coming on. The defender gets the ball and has a crack at goal from 25 yards out, and it goes past the horde of legs and lodges itself at the back of the net. FCSL 2-4 BAR (55') Andreas Christensen | FC Seoul 2-4 Barcelona ⚽️



31 Jul 2025, 06:04:42 pm IST FC Seoul Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: Match Settles Down The match has settled down a bit. Barceloan are still pushing ahead for a fifth, but the Seoul defence are holding off against the young attackers. Rashford carves out a chance from a mishit clearance, but his shot is straight at Choi. FCSL 2-4 BAR (67')

31 Jul 2025, 06:11:46 pm IST FC Seoul Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: Torres SCORES! Ferran Torres, who scored 19 goals last season, gets up and running in the new campagn as he nets the fifth goal of the night for Barcelona. Torrent's pass opened up the Seoul defence, and Torres did well to keep his composure and find the far corner. FCSL 2-5 BAR (74')

31 Jul 2025, 06:14:37 pm IST FC Seoul Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: Gavi SCORES! Gavi, Barcelona's #6, scores Barcelona's sixth goal. A one-two in front of the penalty box was finished by Gavi, who turned and the shot with his left. Choi got a hand to it but could not keep it out of the bottom corner. FCSL 2-6 BAR (76') Gavi gets his goal! 🇪🇸



31 Jul 2025, 06:23:56 pm IST FC Seoul Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: Jung SCORES! A nice pass from Dugandzic frees South Korea U-23 international Jung Han-Min down the left, and the youngster held off the challenge to find the far corner. A consolation goal for FC Seoul. FCSL 3-6 BAR (85')

31 Jul 2025, 06:26:31 pm IST FC Seoul Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: Torres SCORES! Rashford makes his mark as a Barcelona player, putting in a clever pass to Ferran Torres, courtesy of a lucky deflection from a Seoul player's leg. The Spaniard makes no mistake with his finish, and the four-goal lead is reestablished. FCSL 3-7 BAR (88')