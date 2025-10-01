PSG travel to Spain to take on Luis Enrique's former employers, Barca
Flick admitted that PSG are 'best team in the world'
PSG will be without their star player, Ousmane Dembele
Hansi Flick has admitted Wednesday's Champions League clash will be a "challenge" against "the best team in the world" in Paris Saint-Germain, with Barcelona set to host the reigning European champions at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.
Having got their European journey off to an ideal start with a 2-1 win against Newcastle United, thanks to a brace from Marcus Rashford, Barca are looking to pick up from where they left off.
Flick's side top LaLiga after seven games, and remain unbeaten in all competitions, having defeated Real Sociedad 2-1 on Sunday after coming from behind.
In their last encounter in April 2024, PSG ran out 4-1 victors over the Blaugrana in the Champions League quarter-finals.
"We’re playing against the best team from last season and it’s a big challenge. PSG are a very strong team," warned Flick in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.
"We’re really looking forward to it. I think we need to work on our game plan and what we want to do, like controlling possession and positioning ourselves well. But it won’t be easy, because they’re very good at that too.
"So from the very first second to the final whistle, we’ll have to play at our highest level. This is the Champions League and there’s no room for making mistakes."
22-year-old Pedri, who has registered seven goal involvements (one goal and six assists) in 35 Champions League appearances, is relishing the prospect of facing Luis Enrique's side.
“Both teams will want the ball. We’ll go all out to dominate and press. We’ve been a brave side ever since Flick arrived," Pedri said.
“There are more spaces. For us it’s better against a team that plays like that.”