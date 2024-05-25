Football

FA Cup 2024 Final: Under-Pressure Ten Hag Claims Sir Jim Ratcliffe Wants Him To Stay At Man United

Reports on Friday suggested Ratcliffe had decided to sack Ten Hag regardless of the result of Saturday's FA Cup final, with the Red Devils taking on Manchester City

Erik ten Hag has hit out at his critics
Erik ten Hag has claimed Manchester United's new part-owner Jim Ratcliffe has told him he wants the Dutchman to stay at Old Trafford. (More Football News)

Reports on Friday suggested Ratcliffe, who now runs the footballing operations at United following INEOS' 27.7 per cent purchase of the club, had decided to sack Ten Hag regardless of the result of Saturday's FA Cup final, with the Red Devils taking on Manchester City.

United finished eighth, their worst-ever Premier League finish, this season, with Ten Hag under increasing scrutiny.

However, while hitting out at his critics in an interview with Dutch publication Voetbal International, Ten Hag claimed to have the backing of INEOS.

Manchester United goalkeeper, Andre Onana - null
FA Cup Final: Andre Onana Decided To 'Stand Up And Fight' After Manchester United Criticism

BY Stats Perform

"INEOS told me that they want to change everything and that they want to rebuild with me," he said.

"This is what they told me directly."

Former Ajax boss Ten Hag also defended his tenure at United so far.

"United won the league for the last time in 2013, 11 years ago. But still they expect us to win every game while competing at the top. This club is not ready for that," he said.

"We were supposed to start building something and we made the first steps last year, but then you find out how big this club is and that nobody is ever satisfied.

"Within the club people were satisfied, but outside the club there was noise, [people] saying I won only the EFL Cup, lost the FA Cup final and finished third.

"Well, then you have no sense of reality. Other clubs had a much better squad."

Ten Hag also suggested that some pundits in England see United as "easy pray".

He added: "It's the biggest club in England and possibly in the world. The club is either loved or hated, there is no in-between.

"So when things go bad, they all start talking and talking with very big words. All this negativity from these so-called experts who don't have the capability to analyse something with facts, but who prefer to attack people to make themselves look better.

"And these same people were the ones who gave me a pat on the back last year. Last year I was able to walk on water, this year I am the worst manager in the Premier League?"

