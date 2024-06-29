Football

Europa League Champions Atalanta Sign Everton Defender Ben Godfrey

Ben Godfrey ends a four-year spell with Everton, having joined from Norwich City in 2020. He has joined Serie A club Atalanta for a reported fee in excess of 10 million pounds

Ben Godfrey has signed for Atalanta.
Europa League champions Atalanta have completed the signing of defender Ben Godfrey from Everton. (More Football News)

Godfrey has joined the Serie A club for a reported fee in excess of €10million.

The 26-year-old, who was capped twice by England in 2021, ends a four-year spell with the Toffees, having joined from Norwich City in 2020.

Godfrey, a versatile defender capable of playing at centre-back or full-back, impressed in his first season at Goodison Park under Carlo Ancelotti, though was unable to recapture that form in subsequent campaigns.

Posting on his official X account, Godfrey wrote: "I joined the club in 2020, everyone at the club, fans, staff and players made me feel welcome.

"I've made great memories at this football club and will always appreciate my time here, Now it's time to go onto my next challenge. Thanks for all your support. All the best."

Godfrey made 15 Premier League appearances last season for Everton, winning 66 of his 126 duels, making 16 interceptions and winning 20 of 30 attempted tackles.

