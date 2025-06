Football

Espanyol Vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25: Barca Beat Los Periquitos 2-0 To Clinch Title

Barcelona claimed their 28th La Liga title with a 2-0 win over 10-man Espanyol, thanks to Lamine Yamal's stunning goal and assist for Fermin Lopez. The 17-year-old Yamal scored a trademark curling effort and set up Lopez's clincher, securing the title for Hansi Flick's side. This victory repeats the feat of two years ago at the same RCDE Stadium, after Barcelona's wait was extended by Real Madrid's late win against Mallorca. The win caps a successful season for Barcelona, who have already won the Supercopa de Espana and Copa del Rey.