Erik Ten Hag Reunited With Matthijs De Ligt At Manchester United After Bayern Munich Transfer Confirmed

Manchester United have bolstered their defence with the arrival of Matthijs De Ligt from Bayern Munich, the club confirmed on Tuesday. (More Football News)
The defender is reunited with former manager Erik ten Hag, signing a five-year contract with the Red Devils in a deal reportedly worth around 42 million pounds.
De Ligt made 73 appearances in all competitions in two years at the Bundesliga giants, scoring five goals in that time.
He finished the season strongly, but struggled with injuries at the start, with his absence keenly felt in the league as Bayern conceded an average of 1.8 goals without him in the starting line-up compared to 1.1 with him.
De Ligt was a key figure at Ajax during Ten Hag's tenure and was made the youngest-ever captain in the club's history during that time.
The defender posted an emotional letter to Bayern supporters on social media after ending his stay with the Bundesliga side.
It read: "Dear Bayern fans, I want to thank each and every one of you for all your love and support. I have spent two amazing years playing for this beautiful club.
"It has been a true honour to have played for a club like Bayern Munich. We have achieved unforgettable moments together. Winning the title as well as several amazing CL- nights. These memories will stay with me forever.
"This is why leaving this club feels bittersweet. I will always remember the love and support I have received from the players, the staff members and from the fans.
"The recent petition signed by so many of you has touched me deeply. Thank you all for the two amazing years. I wish FC Bayern good luck winning many more titles, like Bayern has always done. Mia San Mia.”