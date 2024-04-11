English Premier League To Adopt Semi-Automated Offside Technology

The Premier League will use semi-automated offside technology before the end of the year. (More Football News)
Clubs unanimously agreed to introduce the technology next season at a meeting of top-flight teams on Thursday, which sources say is expected to cut the average length of a VAR check for offside by 31 seconds.
The Premier League said the intention was to introduce the technology after one of the autumn international breaks – so as early as September or as late as November.
“The technology will provide quicker and consistent placement of the virtual offside line, based on optical player tracking, and will produce high-quality broadcast graphics to ensure an enhanced in-stadium and broadcast experience for supporters,” a league statement said.
Advertisement
Football’s global governing body FIFA first used semi-automated offside technology at the 2022 men’s World Cup in Qatar.