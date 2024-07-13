English Premier League: Malick Yalcouye Becomes Fabian Hurzeler's Fifth Signing At Brighton

Brighton have confirmed the signing of 18-year-old midfielder Malick Yalcouye from Swedish side IFK Goteborg. (More Football News)
Yalcouye joins the Seagulls on a five-year contract, arriving at the AMEX Stadium for a reported £6million fee.
The teenager, who holds dual nationality with Mali and Ivory Coast, joined Goteborg last year after making his debut in the African Champions League for ASEC Mimosas.
He made 11 appearances in the Swedish Allsvenskan, making his debut in February and scoring his first goal six games later against IF Brommapojkarna.
"He is a talented midfielder with lots of potential to develop into a top-class player," new head coach Fabian Hurzeler said on his latest signing.
"He's excited about this next stage of his career and we're looking forward to helping him progress."
Yalcouye becomes Brighton's fifth summer signing as they look to improve on their 11th place finish in the Premier League last season.
The Seagulls have already confirmed the arrivals of Ibrahim Osman, Yankuba Minteh, Mats Wieffer and Amario Cozier-Duberry.