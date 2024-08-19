Football

EPL: Harry Maguire 'In A Good Place' Ahead Of Big Season For Manchester United

Harry Maguire was expected to leave Old Trafford this time last year but chose to stay and fight for his place, ultimately making 22 Premier League appearances as fellow centre-backs Martinez, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof were plagued by injuries

Harry Maguire applauds Manchester United's fans after Friday's win over Fulham.
Harry Maguire believes he is in a "good place" and is ready to play a key role in what could be a big season for Manchester United. (More Football News)

Maguire started alongside Lisandro Martinez as United started their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 victory over Fulham on Friday, Joshua Zirkzee coming on to net a late winner on his Red Devils debut.

The England international started 18 league games last campaign, having only recorded eight starts throughout Erik ten Hag's first season at the helm in 2022-23.

A calf injury prevented Maguire from featuring for England as they finished as runners-up to Spain at Euro 2024, but he feels physically and mentally ready for his sixth season with United. 

"I feel good, I feel fit. Physically and mentally, I'm in a good place and I'm looking forward to a big season," Maguire told the club's media channels.

"There are so many games this season. I'm sure there's going to be a lot of changes to come, game to game, in the starting eleven. 

"When your turn is upon you, you need to take your chance. It's one that we'll need a big squad for. I feel fit and ready to go and I'm looking forward to the season."

United's eighth-place finish in 2023-24 was their lowest in the Premier League era, while they also conceded more league goals (58) than in any campaign since 1978-79 (63).

However, the Red Devils did finish the campaign with a 2-1 victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup final – a result that likely saved Ten Hag's job as the Dutchman was handed a new contract.

Maguire wants to deliver further silverware in 2024-25 but is also aware of the need for an improved league showing, adding: "Obviously, we want to be in the Champions League spots.

"We missed out for this season as we weren't good enough in the league. I think we don't really want to set any targets but I think this club demands trophies. 

"We want to win another trophy, of course, and in the Premier League we know there's large improvements that we need to make from what we did last season. 

"For sure, we've got to improve on last season and let's see where it takes us."

