Emma Hayes In Dreamland After Coaching USA To Olympic Gold

Emma Hayes thanked her late father for helping her achieve her "dream" after coaching the United States to Olympic gold at Paris 2024. (Full Coverage | Medal Table | Schedule & Results)
USA defeated Brazil 1-0 in Saturday's final at the Parc des Princes through Mallory Swanson's goal just before the hour mark.
Hayes only took over as USWNT head coach in May, after leaving her role at Chelsea, and tasted success in her first tournament in charge.
Speaking to Discovery+ at full-time as the celebrations started, Hayes said: "I'm very emotional. It's been a dream of mine.
"I have to thank my dad - he's the one who pushed me to this position, to be able to come and coach an unbelievable group of players."
Hayes' father, who she has long described as a cornerstone in her football career, passed away last year.
"I've got my dad's necklace on," Hayes said post-match. "It's got an American eagle, and he was with me today and that helped.
"The crowd were tremendous. Brazil were tremendous. I'm just speechless. I'm in shock."
The United States have now won five Olympic golds in the women's final - four more than any other nation - with this their first since 2012.
Swanson calmly converted to give USA the victory in the French capital on her landmark 100th senior appearance for her national side.
This latest triumph comes 10 games into Hayes' tenure and puts the poor showings at the 2020 Games and 2023 World Cup in the past.
"They have received me so well and taken on board everything I've asked," Hayes added. "They're tremendous people, players and role models and I love them."
Brazil have still yet to win an Olympic gold in the tournament, with this their third runners-up finish after also falling just short in 2004 and 2008.