EFL Cup: Cody Gakpo's Brace Fires Liverpool To Victory, But Forward Aims For Improvement

Cody Gakpo proved the hero for Liverpool as his two goals downed Brighton in the EFL Cup fourth round, though the forward still sees room for improvement. (More Sports News)
The Netherlands international provided the Reds with some much-needed attacking force after the disappointing confirmation that Diogo Jota will be out until after the next international break.
Gakpo scored both his goals when cutting in from the left-hand side, before fellow winger Luis Diaz also got on the scoresheet.
Simon Adingra and Tariq Lamptey both scored late on to offer Liverpool a scare, though Slot's side held on for a 3-2 victory that sent them into the last eight.
However, Gakpo believes his match-winning performance could have been improved.
"I think two good goals, but I think maybe it should have been more, or maybe I get an assist as well." he told Sky Sports.
Liverpool fielded a young side at the Amex Stadium, with goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros and England Under-21 midfielder Tyler Morton among the starters.
Gakpo lauded the impact of an inexperienced side against Fabian Hurzeler's hosts.
"Very good. Morton, who doesn't start that often, started, then Trey [Nyoni] came in, and the goalkeeper obviously. I think they did fantastic," he added.
"It's not easy if you don’t play that often, then suddenly have to play. Everyone did well, so really proud of them and really proud of the team."
Liverpool will face Southampton, who sneaked past Stoke City on Tuesday, in the quarter-finals, with Gakpo intent on chasing silverware with the Reds.
"Every competition you play in, you want to win," he continued. "So, [I am] very happy we went through and on to the next."