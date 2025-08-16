EFL Championship Wrap: Coventry Beat Derby County In Eight-Goal Thriller; Wrexham Lose To West Brom

Coventry had failed to win their first away game in seven consecutive league campaigns (three draws, four defeats) before the game against Derby County, with their last such victory coming at Grimsby Town in League Two in 2017

Frank Lampard's Coventry City are unbeaten this season
Frank Lampard's Coventry City are unbeaten this season
  • Coventry City fight hard to defeat Derby County 5-3

  • Wrexham suffer 2-3 loss to West Brom

  • Coventry now have four points from two games

Coventry City rallied to beat Derby County 5-3 in a thrilling Championship contest on Saturday, while Wrexham's wait for a first point continues after a 3-2 loss to West Brom.

Coventry trailed 3-2 with just 18 minutes to play at Pride Park, but goals from Brandon Thomas-Asante, Ephron Mason-Clark and Victor Torp sealed a stunning success over Lampard's former club.

The Sky Blues had started well as Jacob Widell Zetterstrom parried a Torp free-kick off Bobby Thomas and in, though Derby levelled after 12 minutes via Callum Elder's fine left-footed finish.

Coventry went back ahead from the penalty spot in the 25th minute, with Haji Wright converting after Dion Sanderson fouled Mason-Clark.

But by the 50th minute, the hosts were ahead. Carlton Morris converted the second spot-kick of the contest in first-half stoppage time after Thomas handled in the area, then captain Ebou Adams made it 3-2 with a scuffed finish.

Coventry's fightback began in the 72nd minute as Milan van Ewijk headed against the upright from a long throw-in, with Thomas-Asante converting on the rebound.

Van Ewijk would then assist two more goals in four minutes as Coventry claimed their first league win of the season, crossing for Mason-Clark to make it 4-3, then supplying Torp with a pass for his drilled 79th-minute clincher. 

While Coventry have four points from two games this term, John Eustance's Rams prop up the early standings with two defeats.

West Brom have two wins from as many matches, having spoilt Wrexham's first home match in the second tier since 1982, triumphing 3-2 at the Racecourse Ground.

Isaac Price swept home to give the visitors a 20th-minute lead, but Lewis O'Brien volleyed into the ground and into the top-right corner to level shortly before half-time.

It stayed 1-1 until the 74th minute, when Jed Wallace fired past Danny Ward at his near post a mere 30 seconds after coming on. 

Price's second goal – a glancing header from Mikey Johnston's cross – gave Albion daylight, and Sam Smith's diving header in the 95th minute was just a consolation for the pointless hosts.

In the last of the early kick-offs, quickfire goals from Harry Darling and Josh Sargent saw Norwich City get off the mark with a 2-1 win over Portsmouth, who saw a Colby Bishop penalty saved by Vladan Kovacevic before Adrian Segecic pulled one back late on.

Data Debrief: Fast starts for Lampard and Mason

Coventry had failed to win their first away game in seven consecutive league campaigns (three draws, four defeats) before Saturday, with their last such victory coming at Grimsby Town in League Two in 2017.

Ryan Mason's West Brom tenure, meanwhile, has got off to a strong start. This is the first time Albion have opened a season with two victories since 2017-18 in the Premier League, though they were relegated at the end of that campaign.

