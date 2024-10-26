Indian giants East Bengal kick off their AFC Challenge League 2024-25 group stage campaign with a clash against Paro FC at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan on Saturday (October 26). (More Football News )
East Bengal are in Group A of the West Region. Other teams in the group are Nejmeh Sporting Club of Lebanon and Bangladesh's Bashundhara Kings. All six matches in the group will be played at Changlimithang Stadium, the home ground of the reigning Bhutan Premier League champions.
Paro, coached by former Bhutan goalkeeper Puspalal Sharma, have started competing in continental tournaments only in 2020 (AFC Cup), but The Tigers, as they are known colloquially, could prove to be a banana skin fixture for a struggling East Bengal.
Oscar Bruzon's Red & Gold Brigade are enduring a torrid run of form. Having lost all their six matches in the Indian Super League 2024-25, they are rooted at the bottom of the 13-team points table. And more worryingly, they have scored only four times while conceding 12 in these outings.
Paro FC Vs East Bengal Likely Starting XIs
Paro FC: Gyeltshen Zangpo (GK); Marko Ivanovic, Kinley Wangchuk, Karma Chetrim, Nima Tsering; Tomoyoki Unno, Lobzang Chogyal; Evan Asante, William Opoku, Milan Lalic; Richard Gadze
East Bengal FC: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK); Provat Lakra, Hector Yuste, Anwar Ali, Lalchungnunga; Souvik Chakrabarti, Saul Crespo; Madih Talal, Nandha Kumar, Cleiton Silva; Dimitrios Diamantakos
Live Streaming Details of East Bengal FC vs Paro FC, AFC Challenge League 2024-25
The East Bengal FC vs Paro FC, AFC Challenge League 2024-25 group-stage match will be played at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan on Saturday, 26 October. The match will start at 4:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the East Bengal vs Paro FC, AFC Challenge League 2024-25 match on TV?
Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the AFC Challenge League match between East Bengal and Paro FC in India.
The live streaming of the AFC Challenge League match between Paro FC and East Bengal will be available on Bhutan Broadcasting YouTube Channel in India.
What Is the AFC Challenge League?
Previously known as the AFC President's Cup, the Challenge League is for the teams that failed to qualify directly for the top-tier AFC Champions League Elite or the second-tier AFC Champions League Two. The 2024-25 season is the inaugural edition in the new format.
The winner of the AFC Challenge League will get a direct spot in the group stage of the next season's AFC Champions League Two, if they haven't already qualified through their domestic league.