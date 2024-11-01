Football

East Bengal FC Vs Nejmeh SC LIVE Score, AFC Challenge League: EBFC 2-2 NSC At Half-time; Red And Gold Brigade Surrender Lead

Catch the live action and play-by-play updates of the EBFC vs NSC AFC Challenge League match, right here.

Outlook Sports Desk
1 November 2024
1 November 2024
East Bengal FC at the AFC Challenge League. X | East Bengal FC
Welcome to the live coverage of the Group A clash between East Bengal FC and AL-Nejmeh in the AFC Challenge League at the changlimithang stadium in thimphu. The Lebanese club sit pretty at the top of the points table with six points, with East Bengal from India second, with four points. Catch the live score and play-by-play updates of the EBFC vs NSC football match, right here.
LIVE UPDATES

East Bengal FC Vs Nejmeh SC Live Score: EBFC 2-2 NSC At Half-time

There comes the whistle and we head towards the break with the game in balance.

East Bengal FC Vs Nejmeh SC Live Score: EBFC 2-2 NSC

43' Second Goal For Nejmeh SC!!!

The consistent pressure finally gets the better of East Bengal defence. Nejmeh SC get a direct free kick from just outside the box that too from the centre. It was always going to be a threatening position and Hussein Monzer ensures the Lebanese side level scores. Monzer fires it towards the top right corner and East Bengal goalkeeper Gill has no chance. Nejmeh level scores.

East Bengal FC Vs Nejmeh SC Live Score: EBFC 2-1 NSC

38' Nejmeh are coming hard and making it difficult for the East Bengal defence. Some corners, some shots but, luckily for the Kolkata side, they are ahead in the game so far as we move towards the break. But Nejmeh are suddenly looking like the better side.

East Bengal FC Vs Nejmeh SC Live Score: EBFC 2-1 NSC

26' Massive miss for East Bengal! All Talah had to do was to slot the ball into an empty goal but he just fires it over the goalpost. Really poor from Talah that too from inside the six-yard box. East Bengal should have gone 3-1 up but for now they wait. They are consistently putting Nejmeh's defence under pressure though.

East Bengal FC Vs Nejmeh SC Live Score: EBFC 2-1 NSC

18' First goal for Nejmeh SC!!!

Just 18 minutes into the game, we are seeing the third goal. This time Nejmeh have managed to get their opening goal. Opare is the scorer and Ataya is the man who comes up with the assist via a brilliant through ball.

East Bengal FC Vs Nejmeh SC Live Score: EBFC 2-0 NSC

15' East Bengal have begun on a high and they have taken a 2-0 lead in just the first fifteen minutes. The first goal came in the 8th minute for the Kolkata side and then Diamantakos then doubled the lead of East Bengal in the 15th minute.

East Bengal FC Vs Nejmeh SC Live Score

It seems there was some confusion. The game is already underway. East Bengal's social media handles have got it wrong. The game is going on and East Bengal are already dominating their Lebanese oponnents. Poor from East Bengal's social media team this and fans are furious in the comments. Anyways, we move towards the match.

East Bengal FC Vs AL-Nejmeh SC Live Score: Why Was Kick-Off Time Changed

Due to reasons unknown, the AFC Challenge League 2024-25 fixture between East Bengal and Nejmeh SC will get underway at 4:00 PM IST on Friday, November 1. 

The game was scheduled to start at 3:30 PM.

East Bengal FC Vs AL-Nejmeh SC Live Score: Did You Know?

The AFC Challenge League, which was previously known as the AFC President’s Cup is an yearly competition that is organised by the Asian Football Confederation. The event is conducted among the nations which do not receive direct qualification slots to the top-tier AFC Champions League Elite or the AFC Champions League two, based on AFC club rankings. 

East Bengal FC Vs AL-Nejmeh SC Live Score: What's At Stake?

With the table toppers qualifying for the next stage, and the team who finishes second with a possible qualification chance into the next stage of the competition, this round 3 fixture turns into a must-win clash for East Bengal. 

East Bengal FC Vs AL-Nejmeh SC Live Score: Playing XIs

Nejmeh SC XI: Sabeh (GK); Al-Rida Ismail, Safwan, N. Darko; Abdulai Hussein Monzer, M. Zein, M. Abdula, Kourani; Ataya, El Zein, Opare

East Bengal FC Vs AL-Nejmeh SC Live Score: Playing XIs

East Bengal XI: Gill (GK); Yuste, Anwar, Lalchunghunga, Hijazi; Saul, Nandhakumar, Talal, Sauvik, Naorem Mahesh; Diamantakos

East Bengal FC Vs AL-Nejmeh SC Live Score, AFC Challenge League: Start Time, Streaming Details

The Group A encounter will kick off at 4:00pm IST, and can be live streamed on the Paro FC YouTube channel in India. However, it will not be live telecast on any TV channel in India.

