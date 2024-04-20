Football

Dorking 3-4 Hartlepool, National League: Pools End Season With Thrilling Away Win

Hartlepool, with 60 points from 46 matches, finished 12th in the 24-team National League table, while Dorking have already been relegated (23rd with 45 points)

Dorking waved goodbye to the National League. Photo: Richard Sellers/PA
Emmanuel Dieseruvwe took his season goal tally to 25 with a brace in Hartlepool’s entertaining 4-3 victory against relegated Dorking. (More Football News)

The Wanderers took a seventh-minute lead through Charlie Carter as they looked to end a 10-match winless run in the National League.

But Dieseruvwe twice found the far top corner from the left edge of the penalty area, either side of Barry Fuller’s own goal, to give Pools a 3-1 half-time lead.

Dorking responded six minutes into the second period with a wonderful individual effort from Jimmy Muitt but Joe Grey lashed home soon after to restore the two-goal advantage.

Muitt slotted home his second with 13 minutes left but Pools withstood some late pressure to clinch a top-half finish.

