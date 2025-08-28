Winner Nicola Olyslagers of Australia celebrates after the high jump women competition at the Wanda Diamond League Final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.
Winner Nicola Olyslagers of Australia, left, and second placed Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine celebrate after the high jump women competition at the Wanda Diamond League Final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.
Nicola Olyslagers of Australia reacts during the women's high jump competition at the Wanda Diamond League Final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.
Nicola Olyslagers of Australia competes during the women's high jump competition at the Wanda Diamond League Final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.
Winner Armand Duplantis of Sweden, right, celebrates after the pole vault men competition at the Wanda Diamond League Final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.
Armand Duplantis of Sweden celebrates with the trophy after winning the pole vault men competition at the Wanda Diamond League Final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.
Winner Armand Duplantis of Sweden, right, celebrates with second placed Emmanouil Karalis of Greece after the pole vault men competition at the Wanda Diamond League Final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.
Emmanouil Karalis of Greece competes during the pole vault men competition at the Wanda Diamond League Final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.
Simon Ehammer of Switzerland celebrates with the trophy after winning the long jump men competition at the Wanda Diamond League Final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.
Simon Ehammer, of Switzerland, competes in the long jump event in front of the Opera House at the Wanda Diamond League Final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.
Winner Joe Kovacs of the U.S. poses after the shot put men competition at the Wanda Diamond League Final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.
Joe Kovacs of United States in action during the shot put competition at the Wanda Diamond League 'Athletissima Lausanne' athletics meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Jessica Schilder of Netherlands in action during the shot put women competition at the Wanda Diamond League Final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.
Katie Moon of the United States poses with the trophy and a flag after winning the women's pole vault competition during the Wanda Diamond League Final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.
Katie Moon of the United States competes during the women's pole vault competition during the Wanda Diamond League Final 2025 final athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.
