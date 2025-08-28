Football

Diamond League Final In Zurich Day 1: Duplantis, Olyslagers Claim Pole Vault And High Jump Titles

Australia’s Nicola Olyslagers stole the show on day one of the Wanda Diamond League Final in Zurich, breaking her own Oceanian high jump record with a 2.04m clearance to beat world record-holder Yaroslava Mahuchikh, who settled for second. Sweden’s Mondo Duplantis claimed his fifth consecutive Diamond League pole vault title after a tense battle with Greece’s Emmanouil Karalis, while Switzerland’s Simon Ehammer soared to victory in the men’s long jump with 8.32m. USA’s Joe Kovacs dominated the men’s shot put with a 22.46m throw, and Jessica Schilder clinched her first Diamond Trophy in the women’s shot put following a late ruling. Katie Moon kicked off the day by regaining the women’s pole vault crown with 4.82m, completing a thrilling opening day of action in Zurich ahead of Thursday’s final events.