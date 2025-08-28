Sports

Diamond League Final In Zurich Day 1: Duplantis, Olyslagers Claim Pole Vault And High Jump Titles

Australia’s Nicola Olyslagers stole the show on day one of the Wanda Diamond League Final in Zurich, breaking her own Oceanian high jump record with a 2.04m clearance to beat world record-holder Yaroslava Mahuchikh, who settled for second. Sweden’s Mondo Duplantis claimed his fifth consecutive Diamond League pole vault title after a tense battle with Greece’s Emmanouil Karalis, while Switzerland’s Simon Ehammer soared to victory in the men’s long jump with 8.32m. USA’s Joe Kovacs dominated the men’s shot put with a 22.46m throw, and Jessica Schilder clinched her first Diamond Trophy in the women’s shot put following a late ruling. Katie Moon kicked off the day by regaining the women’s pole vault crown with 4.82m, completing a thrilling opening day of action in Zurich ahead of Thursday’s final events.

Switzerland Diamond League Nicola Olyslagers
Switzerland Diamond League Photo: Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP

Winner Nicola Olyslagers of Australia celebrates after the high jump women competition at the Wanda Diamond League Final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.

2/17
Nicola Olyslagers, Yaroslava Mahuchikh
Switzerland Diamond League 2025 Photo: Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP

Winner Nicola Olyslagers of Australia, left, and second placed Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine celebrate after the high jump women competition at the Wanda Diamond League Final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.

3/17
Nicola Olyslagers of Australia
Wanda Diamond League Final 2025 Photo: Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP

Nicola Olyslagers of Australia reacts during the women's high jump competition at the Wanda Diamond League Final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.

4/17
Wanda Diamond League Final 2025 Nicola Olyslagers
Wanda Diamond League Final 2025 Photo: Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP

Nicola Olyslagers of Australia competes during the women's high jump competition at the Wanda Diamond League Final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.

5/17
Switzerland Diamond League Armand Duplantis
Switzerland Diamond League Photo: Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP

Winner Armand Duplantis of Sweden, right, celebrates after the pole vault men competition at the Wanda Diamond League Final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.

6/17
Armand Duplantis of Sweden
Wanda Diamond League Final 2025 Photo: Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP

Armand Duplantis of Sweden celebrates with the trophy after winning the pole vault men competition at the Wanda Diamond League Final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.

7/17
Armand Duplantis, Emmanouil Karalis
Wanda Diamond League Final 2025 Photo: Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP

Winner Armand Duplantis of Sweden, right, celebrates with second placed Emmanouil Karalis of Greece after the pole vault men competition at the Wanda Diamond League Final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.

8/17
Wanda Diamond League Final 2025 Emmanouil Karalis
Wanda Diamond League Final 2025 Photo: Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP

Emmanouil Karalis of Greece competes during the pole vault men competition at the Wanda Diamond League Final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.

9/17
Wanda Diamond League Final 2025 Simon Ehammer
Wanda Diamond League Final 2025 Photo: Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP

Simon Ehammer of Switzerland celebrates with the trophy after winning the long jump men competition at the Wanda Diamond League Final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.

10/17
Switzerland Diamond League Simon Ehammer
Switzerland Diamond League Photo: Til Buergy/Keystone via AP

Simon Ehammer, of Switzerland, competes in the long jump event in front of the Opera House at the Wanda Diamond League Final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.

11/17
Diamond League Final Joe Kovacs
Diamond League Final Photo: Til Buergy/Keystone via AP

Winner Joe Kovacs of the U.S. poses after the shot put men competition at the Wanda Diamond League Final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.

12/17
Joe Kovacs of United States
Wanda Diamond League Photo: Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP

Joe Kovacs of United States in action during the shot put competition at the Wanda Diamond League 'Athletissima Lausanne' athletics meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland.

13/17
Jessica Schilder of Netherlands
Wanda Diamond League Final 2025 Photo: Til Buergy/Keystone via AP

Jessica Schilder of Netherlands in action during the shot put women competition at the Wanda Diamond League Final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.

14/17
Wanda Diamond League Final 2025 Jessica Schilder
Wanda Diamond League Final 2025 Photo: Til Buergy/Keystone via AP

Jessica Schilder of Netherlands in action during the shot put women competition at the Wanda Diamond League Final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.

15/17
Wanda Diamond League Final 2025 Katie Moon
Wanda Diamond League Final 2025 Photo: Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP

Katie Moon of the United States poses with the trophy and a flag after winning the women's pole vault competition during the Wanda Diamond League Final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.

16/17
Wanda Diamond League Final 2025 Katie Moon
Wanda Diamond League Final 2025 Photo; Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP

Katie Moon of the United States competes during the women's pole vault competition during the Wanda Diamond League Final 2025 final athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.

17/17
Switzerland Diamond League Katie Moon
Switzerland Diamond League Photo: Til Buergy/Keystone via AP

Katie Moon of the United States competes during the women's pole vault competition during the Wanda Diamond League Final 2025 final athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.

