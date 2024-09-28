Football

Crystal Palace 0-7 Chelsea: Blues Run Riot To Keep Sonia Bompastor Perfect

The result was put beyond doubt just before the hour-mark as James finally got her name on the scoresheet, opening her account for the season from close range

Chelsea-Women-Crystal-Palace-Women
Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 7-0 at Selhurst Park on Friday.
info_icon

Sonia Bompastor maintained her perfect start to life as Chelsea head coach as her side turned on the style in the second half to beat Crystal Palace 7-0 on Friday. (More Football News)

After Lauren James saw a goal ruled out, the Blues found their breakthrough in the 38th minute as Agnes Beever-Jones turned home Johanna Rytting Kaneryd's delivery. 

Lucy Bronze handed the visitors the perfect start to the second-half, guiding a strike into the far corner for her first Chelsea goal since her move from Barcelona. 

The result was put beyond doubt just before the hour-mark as James finally got her name on the scoresheet, opening her account for the season from close range. 

But the Blues were not done there. Guro Reiten struck beyond Shae Yanez for Chelsea's fourth, with Catarina Macario's corner then finished by Nathalie Bjorn. 

Manchester City have been drawn against holders Barcelona in the Women's Champions League - null
UEFA Women's Champions League: Man City To Play Holders Barca, Arsenal And Chelsea Handed Tough Draws

BY Stats Perform

Reiten notched her second in the 90th minute, with Macario adding gloss to an impressive showing from the defending champions as she capitalised on a Yanez's parry to compound the newly-promoted Eagles to a second defeat of the season. 

Data Debrief: Ruthless Blues clip Eagles' wings

After a battling display against Aston Villa on the opening day, Bompastor's side showcased the attacking ruthlessness that was missing a week ago. 

Chelsea manager, Sonia Bompastor. - null
Sonia Bompastor Hopes To Find Balance Between New Philosophy And Emma Hayes' Legacy

BY Stats Perform

James was a particular standout for the Blues, registering a team-high expected goals (xG) tally of 0.95 to Chelsea's 2.47 total from her four shots during the encounter. 

Chelsea ended the contest with 24 shots, 11 of which were on target, completing 56 touches inside the opposition's box compared to Palace's 12. 

But for all of their attacking brilliance, Chelsea have now kept a clean sheet in each of their last five games in the Women's Super League. Their last longer run of games without conceding a goal in the competition was a run of six matches between February and April in 2021.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IRE Vs SA: Patrick Kruger, Ryan Rickelton Star For South Africa In T20I Series Opener Against Ireland
  2. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Saint Lucia Kings Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch CPL Match 29 On TV And Online
  3. South Korea Vs Indonesia, Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Cameron Green's Back Injury Casts Shadow On Participation In India Vs Australia Test Series
  5. India Vs Bangladesh Test Is Also Monkey Vs Langur At Kanpur's Green Park Stadium; Check How
Football News
  1. Borussia Dortmund 4-2 Bochum: Serhou Guirassy Brace Inspires Comeback Victory
  2. AC Milan 3-0 Lecce: Quickfire Goals Seal Rossoneri Triumph In Seria A
  3. Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 Rennes: Bradley Barcola Shines Ahead Of Arsenal Clash
  4. Wayne Rooney Lauds 'Excellent' Plymouth Argyle Defence In Luton Town Victory
  5. Mikel Arteta: Gunners Boss Adamant Title Fight Will Not Affect His Relationship With Pep Guardiola
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Sees Off Clara Burel In The First Round On Return To Beijing
  2. China Open 2024: Naomi Osaka Ends Long Wait For Comeback Win Against Yulia Putintseva
  3. Emma Navarro Vs Zhang Shuai, China Open: Home Favourite Shocks US Open Semi-Finalist
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Overpowers Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard In Straight Sets To Advance At China Open
  5. Coco Gauff Focused On Serving Up Goods Under New Coach Matt Daly
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Himachal Street Vendors Row: Congress Asks Minister Vikramaditya To Follow Party's Ideologies
  2. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues 'Red' Alert For Sikkim Amid Landslides; Predicts Heavy Rain In Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha
  3. Mpox In India: Kerala Confirms Its 2nd Infection, India's 3rd Case So Far
  4. Elections 2024 Wrap: Shah's '3rd Gen' Message To Cong Over Art 370, Hooda's Haryana CM Post Outlook
  5. Haryana Elections 2024 | Outlook Speaks with Karnal Congress Candidate Sumita Singh
Entertainment News
  1. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  2. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  3. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
  4. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  5. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
US News
  1. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  2. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  3. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
World News
  1. JSOWs Explained: America’s Long-Range Glide Bombs For Ukraine
  2. Pak PM Sharif Raises 'Kashmir' Issue At UNGA Compares Kashmiris With Palestinians | Details
  3. What Are The Key Accusations Against NYC Mayor Eric Adams?
  4. 'My Country Is At War': Israeli PM Netanyahu Vows To 'Degrade' Hezbollah At UNGA
  5. Israel-Hezbollah Conflict: Over 700 People Killed In A Week In Lebanon, Netanyahu Says 'Won't Stop' Until Goals Achieved
Latest Stories
  1. FIR Filed Against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah For Alleged Scam In MUDA Case
  2. UFC Fight Night: Benoit Saint-Denis On Home Bout, 'God Of War' Nickname & More | Exclusive
  3. Haryana Elections 2024 | Outlook Speaks with Karnal Congress Candidate Sumita Singh
  4. IND Vs BAN 2nd Test Toss Update: India Bowl First Against Bangladesh; Check Playing XIs
  5. Daily Horoscope, September 27, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Earth-Like Exoplanet Orbiting White Dwarf Offers New Hope For Our Planet's Survival | Here's How
  7. Japan's Lawmakers Pick Former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba As Next PM
  8. Parliamentary Standing Committees Formed: BJP To Lead 11 Panels, Congress Gets 4 | Details