Crvena Zvezda 3-0 Partizan: Red Star Dominate Belgrade Derby To Clinch Serbian Superliga Title
Crvena Zvezda dominated the 179th Belgrade derby on Sunday, defeating Partizan 3-0 at the Stadion Rajko Mitic to clinch their ninth consecutive Serbian Superliga title. The eternal rivalry in Belgrade produced a one-sided affair as the hosts recorded the largest winning margin in one of the fiercest derbies in Europe. After a tight opening spell, Crvena Zvezda took the lead in the 18th minute after a close-range finish from Strahinja Erakovic. Aleksandar Katai forced a couple of saves from Marko Milosevic to keep the hosts on top. Adam Avdic doubled the lead in the 68th minute after defensive lapses by Partizan, and Seol Young-woo sealed the victory in the 87th minute.
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