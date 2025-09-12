Women's Super League: Chiamaka Nnadozie Relishing WSL Challenge With Brighton

Nnadozie helped Nigeria win a record-extending 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations
Chiamaka Nnadozie is focused on continuing her strong start to life in the Women’s Super League with Brighton when they face Manchester City
The goalkeeper kept a clean sheet on her WSL debut last weekend against Aston Villa, saving all four of the shots on target that she faced.
The 24-year-old could become just the second goalkeeper in the last five seasons to record a clean sheet on both of her first two appearances in the competition, after Phallon Tullis-Joyce did so in September 2024.
Nnadozie enjoyed a successful summer ahead of her move to Brighton, helping Nigeria win a record-extending 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title while also becoming the first African goalkeeper to be shortlisted for the Women’s Ballon d’Or.
The Nigeria international acknowledged life in the WSL will be more difficult compared to her time with Paris FC, but she believes she is up to the task.
“It was a feeling of joy for me and my family,” Nnadozie told BBC Sport when asked about her move to Brighton.
“They kept asking me questions. They didn't really understand where Brighton was until I told them it was in the UK.
“It has always been my dream to play in England. Moving to Brighton is a special one. From the first time they came knocking, I knew they were the one.
“I'm happy to be here. I told my family it was not going to be like it was in Paris. It will not be easy. The WSL is a very strong league.”
Man City, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat to reigning champions Chelsea on the opening day.
Although Andree Jeglertz may not have Grace Clinton and Lily Murphy available for selection, captain Alex Greenwood is set to feature against Brighton.
“Alex [Greenwood] is back in training again,” confirmed head coach Jeglertz.
“[Clinton] She’s progressing slowly, but isn’t ready yet. We don’t think [she will play].
“Lily, we are still waiting for the final review from the consultants. I think it’s too early to say [when Murphy will return]. They are looking to get the review and we just need to wait until that is done.”