Chelsea Vs Manchester United Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: Blues Face Red Devils At Stamford Bridge

Chelsea's Moises Caicedo, left, and Reece James hug Pedro Neto after he scored during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Hull City and Chelsea in Hull, England, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Chelsea vs Manchester United Live Score, Premier League 2025–26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Matchday 33 clash in the English Premier League as Chelsea F.C. take on Manchester United F.C. on Sunday, April 19, at Stamford Bridge in London. A crucial battle in the race for Champions League spots unfolds under the lights, with the Blues struggling for form after a poor run and a heavy defeat to Man City, while the Red Devils arrive aiming to complete a league double despite recent inconsistency and defensive concerns, setting up a high-stakes contest between two sides still firmly in the top-four fight.

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18 Apr 2026, 10:50:00 pm IST Chelsea Vs Manchester United Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: Streaming Info Chelsea Vs Manchester United can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website and the Star Sports network.